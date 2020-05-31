25 new deaths and 1,379 new confirmed cases – Up News Info

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 25 new deaths, as well as 1,379 new cases of coronavirus.

Of those who died, 15 were over 65 years old, while eight were between 41 and 65 years old and one was between 18 and 40 years old. 22 had underlying health conditions.

On Saturday, Public Health announced 48 new deaths and 2,112 new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the count to 54,996 positive cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County and a total of 2,362 deaths. 93% of those who died had underlying health conditions. Public Health has said that testing capacity has increased with the test results available for more than 598,000 people and 8% of those who tested positive.

“In these difficult times, we mourn with all of you who have lost someone you love because of COVID-19. We deeply regret his loss and wish him healing and peace, ”said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “If you return to work or visit reopened spaces and businesses, remember that the actions we all take today will affect the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths within several weeks. This virus has not changed and is still easily transmitted between people in contact with each other. Continue to take care of each other and use the tools that we know work to stop the spread of the virus: cover your face and keep a distance of 6 feet whenever you are around other people who are not at home. "

On Friday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted that Los Angeles County restaurants, salons, and hair salons will be able to reopen as long as they meet anti-COVID requirements. Reopens can reportedly start as early as this weekend, and restaurants may offer a dinner service.