20 photos from Saturday's historic SpaceX launch

Saturday was the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has brought humans into Earth orbit.

Two veteran astronauts, Bob Behnken and Douglas Hurley, took the flight with the goal of traveling for approximately 19 hours before arriving at the International Space Station on Sunday, where they plan to stay for the next four months. NASA has invested more than $ 3 billion in this SpaceX attempt.

The mission, which took place at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and officially started at 3:23 p.m., was the first astronaut launch from the United States in nine years.

A SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon's crew capsule, takes off from platform 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Saturday, May 30, 2020 . —David J. Philip / AP Photo

Called "Demo-2,quot;, the mission is the final test flight before NASA certifies the SpaceX spacecraft for regular manned missions. —NASA TV / AFP via Getty Images

