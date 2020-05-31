17 tell-tale secrets about the revealed hills

Things were going so badly among women that MTV was forced to take promotional Photoshop photos. And when they finally had to be photographed together for a 2008 Rolling Stone On the cover, along with Audrina and Whitney, they did not speak even once during the nine-hour session as representatives of MTV and DiVello watched nervously, according to the magazine. "We were well behaved," Lauren would describe the atmosphere later. "I mean, there is definitely bad energy between us, but I'm not mad … we are civil to each other."

Already fractured, Spencer initiating the infamous sex tape rumor would be the final nail in the friendship coffin, causing Lauren and Heidi's friendship to implode and leading to the iconic "You know what you did!" Line screamed in infamy in the third season when Spencer and Heidi collided with a scene. "MTV should watch out what Spencer did to me. It's not okay to be left here, "Lauren, who was upset, would later tell a behind-the-scenes producer filmed by MTV during a 2016 special." It is not fun when you do that. I'm going home now. I don't want to film in the same neighborhood as them. "

At that moment, Heidi felt like the injured party, being frozen by the rest of the cast. (Spencer would later blame herself for the rumor.)

"We were such. Good. friendsHeidi said. Rolling Stone. "One part of me just wants to go up there and say, 'Hi, how are you?' But the other part of me is so angry … It's like I'm a strange man."

Her other half (and the cause of her epic rift), however, clearly knew that their enmity was golden, adding: "If Lauren and Heidi were friends, people would not tune in."

While they came to a truce on camera when Heidi crashed Lauren's birthday in a boat, they never became friends again, with Lauren's final scene in The hills attending Heidi and Spencer's wedding after much deliberation.

"You just want to go on. The hard part is that there was a time when they literally didn't talk to each other, which is really hard to do a TV show about people who just don't talk to each other," DiVello said. back in filming in the middle of the fight. "It is a lot to beg … sometimes if Heidi came to Lauren's birthday party and she is going to get on the boat, we have no control over that, let her get on the boat and if Lauren wants to accept her, then she & # 39; I will accept it. We certainly don't choose sides, but we just tell the story and follow it. "