14 things deaf to tones that celebrities have said during George Floyd...

14 things deaf to tones that celebrities have said during George Floyd protests

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Obviously, it is very important that celebrities use their platforms to speak out against injustices in the world right now, especially police brutality. Many celebrities have used their platforms and their position of influence to speak in a positive and productive way.

Many things feel scary, dangerous, and uncertain right now … but there are things under our control: voting, contacting legislators, and taking the census. The most important thing you can do now to regain power is to become a voter and know when your next election will be.

However, some celebrities have been doing some pretty dull and even weird things about the state of the world right now. Many of them have received violent reactions, and it is important that we learn from their mistakes. This is what they have done:

one]

David Guetta gave this super deaf performance:

2]

Madonna was met with a backlash for her strange tribute to George Floyd who just showed her foster son dancing:

. @ Madonna shares a video of her son dancing in honor of George Floyd:"Brutal murder travels the world. My son David dances to honor and pay tribute to George and his family and to all the acts of racism and discrimination that occur daily in the United States. "

. @ Madonna shares a video of her son dancing in honor of George Floyd:

"Brutal murder travels the world. My son David dances to honor and pay tribute to George and his family and to all the acts of racism and discrimination that occur daily in the United States. "

3]

Actress Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer tweeted this strange quote:

4]

Ellen tweeted "For things to change, things must change."

Like many of you, I am angry and sad. People of color in this country have faced injustices for far too long. For things to change, things must change. We must commit to this change with conviction and love.

Like many of you, I am angry and sad.
People of color in this country have faced injustices for far too long.
For things to change, things must change.
We must commit to this change with conviction and love.

5]

Wicked the Musical released this strange graphic:

6]

Marina and the Diamonds posted this tweet, which demonized people with mental illness:

7]

Jake Paul received a backlash for his statement about his involvement in the protests.

8]

Kylie Jenner was nervous about someone telling her to use her platform …

9]

Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and other celebrities made these weird chain Instagram stories, where they tag each other with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and try not to break the tagging chain:

The BLM story chain challenge is equivalent to when celebrities sang "Imagine,quot; during the height of the pandemic

The BLM story chain challenge is equivalent to when celebrities sang "Imagine,quot; during the height of the pandemic

10]

Lana Del Rey posted photos of the looters' faces, which they found strong reaction.

These girls were waiting for the perfect time to call Lana Del Rey. they have had enough 🙅🏼‍♀️

These girls were waiting for the perfect time to call Lana Del Rey. they have had enough 🙅🏼‍♀️

eleven]

Professional hockey player Tony DeAngelo tweeted about this podcast, "Watch Your Tone," where he will discuss "things,quot; that push the boundaries of being "politically correct."

The name of the podcast will be "Watch Your Tone,quot;. I am looking forward to it! We will talk a lot about hockey, but also all sports and general "things,quot;. The first episode will be out in the next two weeks, we think. We will answer some questions about Episode 1, so start thinking!

The name of the podcast will be "Watch Your Tone,quot;. I am looking forward to it! We will talk a lot about hockey, but also all sports and general "things,quot;. The first episode will be out in the next two weeks, we think. We will answer some questions about Episode 1, so start thinking!

@ blemieux22 @ TonyDee07 just what we needed, plus deafness in tone by privileged white kids playing hockey for a living.

@ blemieux22 @ TonyDee07 just what we needed, plus deafness in tone by privileged white kids playing hockey for a living.

12]

Katie Couric tweeted this suggestion:

It would be great to hear from @BarackObama right now. A friend just suggested that he make a joint appearance with George W. Bush. Thoughts?

It would be great to hear from @BarackObama right now. A friend just suggested that he make a joint appearance with George W. Bush. Thoughts?

@katiecouric @BarackObama What kind of deaf person are you friends with? Is her name Katrina? OMG, "George Bush doesn't care about blacks." Wake up Katie. Or go back to bed. We don't need to hear from the racist George Bush again. # Blm

@katiecouric @BarackObama What kind of deaf person are you friends with? Is her name Katrina? OMG, "George Bush doesn't care about blacks." Wake up Katie. Or go back to bed. We don't need to hear from the racist George Bush again. # Blm

13]

Shameik Moore tweeted that he was "more focused on black futures than black history,quot;:

No one asked for my opinion, but it's 2020, not 1945 ... which means I'm more focused on black FUTURES than black history. I personally refuse to feel like a victim. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I am not afraid for my life because I know how to deal with tufa situations.

No one asked for my opinion, but it's 2020, not 1945 … which means I'm more focused on black FUTURES than black history. I personally refuse to feel like a victim. I refuse to have a slave mentality. I am not afraid for my life because I know how to deal with tufa situations.

14]

And finally, the open Kanye West has been silent:

