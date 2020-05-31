14 things deaf to tones that celebrities have said during George Floyd protests

Obviously, it is very important that celebrities use their platforms to speak out against injustices in the world right now, especially police brutality. Many celebrities have used their platforms and their position of influence to speak in a positive and productive way.
However, some celebrities have been doing some pretty dull and even weird things about the state of the world right now. Many of them have received violent reactions, and it is important that we learn from their mistakes. This is what they have done:
one]
David Guetta gave this super deaf performance:
2]
Madonna was met with a backlash for her strange tribute to George Floyd who just showed her foster son dancing:
3]
Actress Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer tweeted this strange quote:
4]
Ellen tweeted "For things to change, things must change."
5]
Wicked the Musical released this strange graphic:
6]
Marina and the Diamonds posted this tweet, which demonized people with mental illness:
7]
Jake Paul received a backlash for his statement about his involvement in the protests.
8]
Kylie Jenner was nervous about someone telling her to use her platform …
9]
Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and other celebrities made these weird chain Instagram stories, where they tag each other with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and try not to break the tagging chain:
10]
Lana Del Rey posted photos of the looters' faces, which they found strong reaction.
eleven]
Professional hockey player Tony DeAngelo tweeted about this podcast, "Watch Your Tone," where he will discuss "things,quot; that push the boundaries of being "politically correct."
12]
Katie Couric tweeted this suggestion:
13]
Shameik Moore tweeted that he was "more focused on black futures than black history,quot;:
14]
And finally, the open Kanye West has been silent:
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!