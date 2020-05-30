Zoom Reportedly Paid Accounts Will Get Secure Encryption For Calls

Zoom will add stronger encryption to its paid customers' video calls, but it does not plan to offer enhanced security to all accounts, Reuters reported. A company security consultant said Reuters It was still unclear whether some accounts, such as nonprofit users, might qualify for the safest calls.

"Zoom's approach to end-to-end encryption is very much a work in progress: everything from our crypto design project, just released last week, to our ongoing discussions on which clients it would apply to,quot; a company spokesperson said in an email to The edge.

The video conferencing platform has grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, but has been plagued by countless security issues. These include Zoombombing, where an uninvited guest invades a video call and interrupts it with pornography or other shocking content.

However, adding full end-to-end encryption on every video call would exclude customers calling from the phone lines. AND Reuters Tighter encryption would not allow Zoom's own security teams to add themselves to calls to help customers in real time.

Zoom released a draft May 22 that outlines some of its encryption plans.