Zoom plans to implement secure encryption for paying customers – Latest news

Video conferencing provider Zoom plans to strengthen encryption of video calls hosted by customers and payment institutions, such as schools, but not by users of its free consumer accounts, a company official said.

The company, whose business has skyrocketed with the coronavirus pandemic, discussed the move in a call with civil liberties groups and child sexual abuse fighters, and Zoom security consultant Alex Stamos confirmed earlier this week.

In an interview, Stamos said the plan was subject to change and it was not yet clear what nonprofits or other users, such as political dissidents, if any, could qualify for accounts that allow for safer video meetings.

He added that a combination of technology, security and business factors entered the plan, prompting mixed reactions from privacy advocates.

Zoom has attracted millions of free and paid customers in the midst of the pandemic, in part because users could join a meeting, something that now happens 300 million times a day, without registering.

But that has provided opportunities for troublemakers to get into meetings, sometimes after pretending to be invited.

Gennie Gebhart, a researcher with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said she hoped Zoom would change course and offer more widely protected video.

But Jon Callas, a technology partner at the American Civil Liberties Union, said the strategy seemed like a reasonable compromise.

Security experts and law enforcement have warned that sexual predators and other criminals increasingly use encrypted communications to avoid detection.

"Those of us who are doing secure communication believe we need to do things about really horrible things," said Callas, who previously sold paid encryption services.

"Charging money for end-to-end encryption is one way to get rid of the riff-raff."

Zoom hired Stamos and other experts after a series of security flaws that led some institutions to ban its use. Last week, Zoom released a white paper on its encryption plans, without saying how widely they would go.

"At the same time that Zoom is trying to improve security, they are also significantly improving their confidence and security," said Stamos, a former chief security officer at Facebook.

"The CEO is looking at different arguments. The current plan is paid customers plus business accounts where the company knows who they are."

Full encryption for each meeting would leave Zoom's trust and security team unable to join as a meeting participant to address abuse in real time, Stamos added.

An end-to-end model, which means that no one but the participants and their devices can see and hear what is happening should also exclude callers from a phone line.

From a business perspective, it is difficult to earn money by offering a sophisticated and expensive encryption service for free. Facebook plans to fully encrypt Messenger, but gets huge sums from its other services.

Other encrypted communication providers charge commercial users or act as non-profit organizations, such as the creators of Signal.

Zoom is also dealing with regulators like the US Federal Trade Commission. The US, which is investigating its previous claims about encryption that have been criticized as exaggerated or false, Stamos and another person familiar with the matter said.

With the Justice Department and some members of Congress condemning strong encryption, Zoom could attract new unwanted attention through a major expansion in that area, privacy experts said.

