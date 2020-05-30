Zayn Malik – Inside One Direction's 10th Anniversary Celebration Plans Without Him!

As die-hard fans know, One Direction will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in July, and that means they are preparing a reunion full of many exciting surprises. Unfortunately, reports say Zayn Malik, who left the boy band before the other four went through "hiatus," would rather not get involved in any of the anniversary projects!

However, that does not mean that the other boys skip the celebration because he is not "on board."

In fact, an internal report claims to know they are ready to continue their initial plans despite initially hesitating to do so without him.

After all, the band started out as 5 and they should be able to mark an existing 1D decade as 5, but if that's not possible, there's no reason for everyone to ignore the impressive milestone in their careers!

That said, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan are close to wrapping up their music-filled surprises, as well as preparations for some special appearances.

Supposedly one of them is The Late Late Show with James Corden in July, when hopefully things will return to normal as the social estrangement comes to an end.

A source found through HollywoodLife that ‘All the boys are very excited to do something for the anniversary, except Zayn. It has been a bit difficult to sign up for new music, live performances, interviews or specials, while the rest of the band has been excited to do something and continue to prepare for something for all their fans. For a time, it was all or nothing, but since they can't get Zayn on board with his ideas, they are looking to move forward without him. "

Ad

‘They would never hit him and instead they will play him because he is focused on the birth of his son and the schedules did not align. They're also looking to keep doing most of the anniversary celebration on the James Corden show. "



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0