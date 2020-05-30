Zaya Wade confused by a family friend in a birthday post – Hill Harper quickly apologizes

In a time of blatant social injustice, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be difficult to find the good things to celebrate. However, a post dedicated to Zaya Wade turned into a war in the comment section of actor Hill Harper, who quickly apologized.

As most people already know, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union announced that their daughter, Zaya, is transgender. The parents took it upon themselves to educate the family on the subject and praised Zaya for being strong and living in her truth.

May 29 was Wade's 13th birthday.

Her stepmother publicly celebrated her and wrote a post that said: Feliz Happy Birthday Baby! I can't believe you're 13 years old! @zayawade, you are a great inspiration and motivation to lift my ass every day and fight. When I'm tired, frustrated, full of rage, I see your face and your joy and that you live your best life and I want that for all of us. I love you so much child! Enjoy this day and every day knowing that you are loved, protected, respected, admired and celebrated. "

Hill chimed in with a message that confused the trans teen.

‘Happy birthday young man !! Read "Letters to a Young Brother,quot;! Your mom wrote something on it! You'll love it! Have a great day !! & # 39;

Almost immediately after leaving the comment, followers erupted into a discussion about it.

While some criticized Harper for intentionally calling the boy who identifies as a girl a boy, others argued that she was born a man.

Although the comment appeared to be deliberately offensive, Hill turned to Twitter where he offered an apology.

The series of tweets says: ‘I would like to apologize for my post. I am responsible for what is published and I made a horrible mistake. I misidentified my friend's son and I am very sorry for Zaya and the entire Wade family. It was not my intention to deceive and misrepresent her in any way. I celebrate Zaya, ”Hill Harper tweeted. “As a family friend, I feel so bad that I could have taken the celebration away from him. Zaya's courage and strength is something that I celebrate. And there was absolutely no malicious intent in my post. "

He went on to say: ‘I am human and I am learning and often I try to do too many things that lead to mistakes like this. Sorry. I feel sorry for those who were offended by my posting, that was certainly not my intention. "

Gabrielle has not responded.



