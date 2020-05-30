YouTube star Jackie Aina urges brands to support black community

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
YouTube star Jackie Aina It is giving us another reason to stop it.
The 32-year-old beauty guru has always used her massive social media platform to elevate the black community and other people of color in the cosmetics and fashion industry.
And that's exactly what he did earlier this week.
In the light of George FloydAfter death, Jackie spoke about the incident, which involved a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, while three other officers stood up and watched. In the video captured by passers-by, Floyd repeatedly stated that he was unable to breathe while the officer remained kneeling on his neck. Moments later, he died.
The YouTube star urged her colleagues and beauty and fashion brands to stand in solidarity with the black community over Floyd's death. Aina also called celebrities and influencers who have had a troubled past, and asked them to use their voices during these times.
"Some of you have been exposed as 'former' racists, N-word lovers, black-faced criminals, etc.," your message reads in an Instagram story, which was shared on Twitter. "Now would also be the PERFECT time to demonstrate how much you sympathize with the black community."
In addition to her Instagram story, she posted several videos urging brands like Revolve, Fashion Nova, and Pretty Little Thing to show their support for the black community.
"There are many brands that love to capitalize on black culture, black music, black aesthetics, but they say nothing when it comes to talking about black issues and black struggles in our community." the beauty guru explained for his reasoning of calling those specific brands.
And adds: "Can you at least say something when blacks are being brutally murdered by police? Donate to families affected by these things … Do more. Don't just be there when it's time for them to turn you on."
Shortly after her videos, Jackie revealed that Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing contacted her.
"Fashion Nova contacted and ended a call a few hours ago with their CEO. After the call, I followed up with an extensive course of action and plan to have a follow-up call with them tomorrow. Thank you to everyone who contributed suggestions earlier. Today, " she wrote on Twitter.
"I just got off the phone with the CEO about something very small. I hope some progress will be made in the morning. I just wanted to update you guys," he said later. shared. "And yes, I let you know that the Twitter graph released this morning was absolute hell and can never happen again."
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP / Getty Images)
It is unclear if Revolve contacted her directly. However, shared some Instagram stories around the death of George Floyd. Some of Aina's followers felt that the brand's response was mediocre.
"The least! As if the bar was sooo low and somehow they still went down,quot; a fan commented. Other wrote"Is that all? Is that all they have to say?"
Jackie commented, "The fact that these companies are doing exactly what I expected them to do."
For the YouTube star, he said he felt it was necessary to hold these brands accountable. Furthermore, it is not lost on her that they are "enormously influential,quot; and have the power to bring about change.
"I can't fix everything I really can't, but we can't deny that the brands I mentioned today are VERY influential," said Aiana. expressed. "That is why I chose to talk about them today. Now I am waiting to see if they will put their money where their mouths are. This is important to me."
He later showed his appreciation to his followers for showing their support when he urged brands to improve during these times.
"Thank you guys for letting me do this from the heart and supporting all the organizations that everyone has been pushing," he said. wrote. "I hope you also stay safe and focused."