YouTube star Jackie Aina urges brands to support black community

YouTube star Jackie Aina It is giving us another reason to stop it.

The 32-year-old beauty guru has always used her massive social media platform to elevate the black community and other people of color in the cosmetics and fashion industry.

And that's exactly what he did earlier this week.

In the light of George FloydAfter death, Jackie spoke about the incident, which involved a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck, while three other officers stood up and watched. In the video captured by passers-by, Floyd repeatedly stated that he was unable to breathe while the officer remained kneeling on his neck. Moments later, he died.

The YouTube star urged her colleagues and beauty and fashion brands to stand in solidarity with the black community over Floyd's death. Aina also called celebrities and influencers who have had a troubled past, and asked them to use their voices during these times.

"Some of you have been exposed as 'former' racists, N-word lovers, black-faced criminals, etc.," your message reads in an Instagram story, which was shared on Twitter. "Now would also be the PERFECT time to demonstrate how much you sympathize with the black community."