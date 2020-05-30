Your guide to staying fit, eating, having fun, and staying connected while on the go – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will provide KPIX 5 users with a list of weekly tips on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FOOD: SOMEONE SAID "POT PIE,quot;?

Some people scream for ice cream, but I crave for POT PIE. The wonderfully tasty DOUGLAS corner store in Sanchez in Noe Valley, SF has you covered with the best of SF dining. My favorite is the BIRDSONG Farewell Chicken Pie Box offered for dinner this Sunday. Hurry up – these delicious pot pie shaped love hugs will quickly fly off the shelves. Meals are also available at Pizza Delfina, Nopalito and Rintaro.

https://shop.douglassf.com/#UonmKT

MUSIC: GO GAGA

The army of LITTLE MONSTERS from Lada GAGA has something to be excited about and I am one of them. RAIN ON ME, a high octane poppin in your music video with GaGa and @ARIANAGRANDE is now available. It's from GAGA's stunning new release, CHROMATICA, available now to download or order from VINYL! Join the launch party for the new GAGA launch today at 11am on Twitter. More here:

https://www.ladygaga.com/

EVENT: (re) LIVE BOTTLE ROCK NAPA

FRIDAY 5pm

Join me later today as we (re) LIVE some of the best moments from the past Bottle Rocks. Today we go to Boogie Wonderland with Earth Wind & Fire and rock with The Revivalists and Lord Huron. I'll also share a few wrap-up moments from the Williams-Sonoma culinary scene, plus a few special guests coming over for a chinwag. Sign in and quit and shake it up today at 5pm on the BottleRock YouTube channel. See you in the chat room.

https://www.youtube.com/user/Bottlerocknapa

LEARN: A JOURNEY THROUGH TIME

You have a chance to become a guerilla historian by sharing historical photos of SF neighborhoods. Check the open history website to learn how to get involved. Uncover your bell's past or peruse a lamppost or message board to uncover invaluable historical information.

http://opensfhistory.org/news/2020/05/14/opensfhistory-in-the-streets/

BE MESMERIZED: THE SF BALLET LINKS

San Francisco Ballet has taken the lead with SF Ballet at Home – a free weekly series featuring a full ballet from the company's online archives. This week's evocative performance, under the musical direction of Martin West, plays all the right notes. Watch the broadcast on Facebook, IGTV, YouTube and the SF Ballet website.

www.sfballet.org/sf-ballet-home

LISTEN: RALLY CALL FOR CHANGE

Teen Keedron Bryant is a rising gospel singer, and his powerful song of unity and change, written by his mom, is a big trend, with nearly two million views. Singer WILL-iAM has rapped and everyone is talking about it. It is both inspiring, heartbreaking, and healing, and comes immediately after the tragic and unnecessary death of George Floyd.

INSTAGRAM @keedronbryant

SPORT: LET'S PLAY BALL WITH JETER

Legendary Yankees slugger Derek Jeter celebrates on a 64-hour webcast of his best moments. A fanatic or not, witness some of the best days in baseball for one of the best in over two decades.

https://www.mlb.com/network/tv-schedule

FUN: CUTTING NIGHT IN AMERICA

FRIDAY 8pm on Up News Info.

Some of America's most beloved celebrities gather tonight for "America's Haircut Night,quot;. Perfectly groomed couple Rebecca Romaine and Jerry O’Connel are among the participants. "It's a confidence to trust the steroids that your spouse is trusted to cut your hair," says Jerry O. And that reminds me that I need a haircut. HELP!

https://www.cbs.com/shows/haircut-night-in-america/

LISTEN: A REAL PODCAST

The hit British television show Downtown Abbey has a real life story that unfolds in the form of a podcast about Highclere Castle, home to the hit series PBS. Lady Fiona Carnarvon became the Castilian of Highclere Castle eight years ago when she married the eighth Earl of Carnarvon, George Herbert. At that time, she was fascinated by Highclere's rich history and the extraordinary people who lived there for centuries. The podcast is a fascinating listen, a correct royal gift and is available via iTunes or stitcher to download.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lady-carnarvons-official-podcast/id1514459633?i=1000475214335

FOODIE FUN: DRAG QUEEN COOK-OFF

Get tickets now for the third annual Drag Queen Cook, to be held on June 15. Let the kitchen capers start when @juanitamore confronts @SisterRoma. Powered by @williamssonoma, I will act as EMCEE with judges including Chef Top Melissa King. Smoothies on the list my loves! This benefits Project Trevor. Tickets available here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/williams-sonomas-drag-queen-cook-off-with-juanita-more-sister-roma-tickets-106001780178?ref=eios

Be careful and stay healthy while you (SIP) take refuge in your place.

Send me Liam’s List ideas: [email protected]

Follow me on all social networks @liammayclem