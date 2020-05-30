Young man killed after shot during Detroit protests – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP)– A person died in downtown Detroit after someone shot a vehicle during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody, a Detroit police spokeswoman said Saturday.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. On Friday, near the entertainment district in the Greek city of Detroit, officers clashed with dozens of protesters, the sergeant said. Nicole Kirkwood, a police spokeswoman. She said an officer was not involved in the shooting.

A police report released Saturday said the shooting victim, a 21-year-old man, was sitting in the driver's seat of a silver Dodge Caliber in a parking lot with two other male occupants when an unknown person shot the vehicle and then fled to foot.

Police previously said that, according to preliminary information, the shooting suspect had stopped in a Dodge Durango and shot at a crowd.

Kirkwood said the victim was pronounced dead in a hospital and that police were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police made more than 60 arrests during the protest on Friday. Most of those arrested live in the Detroit suburbs and not in the city itself, Kirkwood said.

"We know that people from outside the city of Detroit who converged on the protest site do not represent this city," Police Chief James Craig told reporters on Friday night.

The demonstration started earlier in the day and was peaceful as protesters marched through the Detroit police headquarters. As the night wore on, some in the crowd turned belligerent and a police commander was hit with a stone on Friday night and hospitalized.

Officers, many in riot gear, clashed with protesters and lined the streets during the demonstration, but by midnight, the crowd had thinned considerably as police fired gas canisters at protesters.

The violence in Detroit and in many other cities was sparked by anger over Floyd's death in Minneapolis on Monday, which was captured on cell phone video. This led to the firing on Tuesday of the four police officers who arrested Floyd on suspicion of passing a forged bill and charges of murder and third-degree manslaughter filed on Friday against the officer who used his knee to hold Floyd by the neck. more than eight minutes, even when Floyd gasped and ran out of steam.

Wayne County District Attorney Kym Worthy said in a statement Saturday that "an overwhelming number of people participated in peaceful protests,quot; during Friday's protests of Floyd's death, a death that she says has "deeply affected to our nation. "

Worthy said that while the peaceful protests over Floyd's death are "absolutely justified," the acts of violence are not. And he urged protesters to participate in a "safe, peaceful and civil protest of his murder."

"The point of protesting what happened to Mr. Floyd may be lost when violence becomes the narrative of the protest," he said.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related