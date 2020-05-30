Young man killed after shot during Detroit protester – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT – (AP)– A person died in downtown Detroit after someone in an SUV shot at a crowd of people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis custody, a Detroit police spokeswoman said Saturday.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead in hospital.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. On Friday, near the entertainment district in the Greek city of Detroit, officers clashed with dozens of protesters, the sergeant said. Nicole Kirkwood, spokeswoman for the police department. She said an officer was not involved in the shooting.

Kirkwood said no details were available about the victim or the person who fired the shot or the shots.

A former white Minneapolis officer was charged with murder on Friday for the death of Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed and begged for air when the officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes during the arrest.

Earlier in the evening, a Detroit police commander was hit with a stone and hospitalized.

The officers, many in riot gear, confronted protesters and lined the streets.

Dozens of arrests were made, and police said many were not Detroit residents, WJBK-TV reported.

By midnight, the crowd had dwindled considerably as police fired gas canisters at protesters.

The demonstration started earlier in the day and was peaceful as protesters marched through the Detroit police headquarters. As the night wore on, some in the crowd became belligerent.

"We know that people from outside the city of Detroit who converged on the protest site do not represent this city," Police Chief James Craig told reporters earlier in the evening.

The number of arrests and injuries was not immediately available. It was also unclear if any property was damaged.

