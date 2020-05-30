Woody Allen criticizes Ronan Farrow's investigative journalism skills: Says his credibility may not be "the last,quot;

Woody Allen and Ronan Farrow no longer have the best relationship, that's for sure. In a recent interview with The UK's Telegraph on Friday, the controversial but acclaimed filmmaker referred to his alleged son's journalism as "of poor quality,quot;.

Despite Ronan Farrow's Pulitzer Prize winning title, Ronan has been accused of terrible reports about his latest book about powerful men abusing women, Catch and kill. According to Allen, in the past, he would have considered Ronan a fantastic journalist with solid credibility, however, as a result, his investigative skills may not be up to par.

The 84-year-old director explained that it now appears that Ronan's reports are not as fantastic as everyone thought. Of course, Allen is referring to a New York Times column in which Ronan's journalism skills were deemed inaccurate and unethical.

The writer stated that Farrow had put together a very entertaining story, one with clear villains and good doers, but that he obfuscated certain details or omitted them all together to serve the narratives Ronan was trying to create.

As fans of the Woody case know, Ronan has repeatedly accused the acclaimed filmmaker of abusing Dylan Farrow as a child. In the Telegraph interview, Woody said he understood why his journalism was so poor in relation to himself because he was "loyal to his mother."

However, Allen explained that Farrow now appears to be starting to gain a reputation as a journalist with "shoddy,quot; reports. The director continued to ask if Ronan's credibility would last.

In case you missed it, the 32-year-old journalist has offered a series of explanations for his work on Twitter and has vehemently backed all the claims in the book. Matt Lauer also accused Ronan Farrow of using a rape charge to market the book.

Ad

As a side note, although Ronan may be regarded as Allen's son, rumors have long persisted that Ronan is actually Frank Sinatra's biological son, a rumor that Mia exacerbated when she said in 2013 that Sinatra was "possibly " the father.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

one