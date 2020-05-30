Woman Arrested for Attempted Murder for Allegedly Driving SUV to San Jose Protesters George Floyd – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A 26-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly driving an SUV to a group of protesters, injuring two of them, during the George Floyd rally on Friday night in downtown San Jose.

Investigators said the incident took place around 9:06 p.m. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a request for mutual aid for an illegal assembly in downtown San José.

WARNING: Disturbing images. We were covering the protest in San José when this SUV accelerated into the crowd and then backed up, hitting at least two people. Video courtesy: Julián Romero pic.twitter.com/0MeoapW0VD – Maria Medina (@MariaKPIX) May 30, 2020

As one of the officers stood at his post on the skirmish line at 6th Street and Santa Clara Street, he observed a gray Dodge Durango heading toward the intersection at high speed.

Several protesters were forced to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the SUV. The officer saw the same vehicle make a U-turn and drive back toward the crowd.

At that time, the deputy saw the SUV backing up at a high speed and hit two adult male victims. The deputy believed that the suspect was intentionally trying to run over the victims.

The truck turned to the protesters and deputies and drove directly toward them. A deputy shot once from his department issued a pistol to stop the looming threat.

The driver fled the scene in a shooting involving a deputy.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and were later released. No deputy was injured.

A San José police officer at the scene was able to engrave the SUV license plate. Homicide detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and located the SUV and suspect Bianca Orozco at a residence in San José. She was not injured and was subsequently admitted to the Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Isidro Bagon or Detective Ramón Sánchez of the Homicide Unit of the San José Police Department at 408-277-5283.