WNBA's Natasha Cloud challenges athletes to fight racism: & # 39; Your silence is a knee to my neck & # 39;

At a time when many athletes and protesters across the United States are talking about police brutality against blacks, Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud has found silence to be the most deafening.

Cloud shared a powerful message in an essay entitled "Your Silence is a Knee on My Neck,quot; for The Players & # 39; Tribune on Saturday: either join the cause, or if you are not considered complicit in racist treatment of black people who have been going for centuries.

"Because there is no new information to wait," Cloud wrote. "There is no other side to listen to. There is no safe space, there is no neutral territory to relax and solve these problems. Athletes, if you are reading this … know that we see you. I repeat that: WE see each other. I love you all. And as I said, I am very proud to be one of you. But now you are being judged just like everyone else, and if you are silent, you are. Part of the problem

"If you're silent, I'm not with you, period. Because I'm out here trying to stay alive. And your knee is on my neck."

Cloud was pleased to praise many of his fellow athletes who have spoken out. He gave accessories to Celtics forward Jaylen Brown for organizing a walk to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial site in Atlanta. She said ex-NBA player Stephen Jackson's mourning for George Floyd was powerful. And she praised her fellow WNBA players, specifically Liberty Center Amanda Zahui B. and her Mystics teammate and two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne, for making their voices heard.

"When do I see Elena Delle Donne posting on her IG story the other day? You have no idea what that does to my spirit, or what that means to me. I saw Elena's post and thought, & # 39 ; Ahhh, I f Knowing that my teammate would back me up, I knew it. And that felt so good, "Cloud wrote. "That's the MVP of our league, one of the most famous white basketball players alive, and now everyone is seeing how real she is. How she didn't hesitate: she got in there. And it was like, even that one post on UNA alone It took a little weight off my shoulders. It made me feel a little less helpless in this world. "

Cloud opened the essay by speaking frankly about her experience as a black woman in the United States.

"Right now, I only have one thing on my mind," he wrote. "Right now, if we are really being real. As a black person in America, there is only one thing that could be on my mind. And that is fear for my life. Fear for my life and for everyone's life. Another person who is guilty of nothing more than belonging to a race in which this country has been built on oppression. It is wanting to stay alive, at a time when the reality for many people is that my life does not matter. "

"You start to notice how many forces are there to make sure 2020 isn't really that different from 2010," he continued. "Or 2000. Or 1990. Or 1920. You begin to understand how the power systems in this country are not built to create possibilities or opportunities for blacks, but to block them."

Cloud said what bothers him most about institutional racism in the US. USA It is not even active prejudice, but the indifference with which so many racist acts are confronted.

"But do you know what crushes me the most? It's how the power systems in this country are built so strong and with so much prejudice that for white supremacy to flourish, people don't even have to be actively over white supremacy. They don't have to carry the burden of being overtly racist, nor waste their energy being loudly oppressive – not at all.

"All they have to do is keep quiet."

Cloud argued that athletes should use their platforms to take a stand, saying that "neutrality over black lives could also be murder," and those who refuse to speak are "George Floyd's knee in the neck." .