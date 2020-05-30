Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized in support of Milwaukee civil authorities – Up News Info

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers asked the state National Guard on Saturday to help support police in Milwaukee after protests over the death of George Floyd and a local man who turned violent overnight .

Evers said in a press release that it authorized 125 guards to help after receiving a request from city and county officials in Milwaukee. They are concerned about the repeat of the demonstration about Floyd and Joel Acevedo, who died last month after an altercation with a Milwaukee police officer.

A 38-year-old officer suffered a minor gunshot wound around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the south side of town where protesters had gathered near a police compound, a Wisconsin newspaper reported. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

More than a dozen businesses were damaged and about 50 people were arrested, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in a statement.

"Instead of protesting in honor of Mr. George Floyd and Mr. Joel Acevedo, many people used this as an opportunity to damage property, destroy businesses, commit robberies, shoot and steal property for their personal gain," Morales said.

Residents intervened during the protest and helped put out a fire at a Walgreens in the Harambee neighborhood of Milwaukee. The teams were busy Saturday cleaning debris in businesses that had been smashed and looted.

US Attorney Kenneth Wales of Wisconsin said violence and property damage were unsuccessful and that federal authorities are prepared to take criminal action.

"Federal law imposes severe penalties for commercial arson and other crimes," Wales said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to act in peace so that our nation can promote healing rather than new wounds."

Protests occurred across the country over Floyd's death earlier this week in Minneapolis. Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

Derek Chauvin, who was fired from the police force, was charged with murder in the third degree and involuntary manslaughter in the second degree.

