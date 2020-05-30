Why Major Sports Can Risk Coming Back During Pandemic

Once again, the pronouncements came in a torrent, though this time they were about rebirth rather than cancellation.

The NBA planned to start again in late July. The NHL announced that a playoff tournament would be held throughout the summer. MLB continued negotiations with its players for a shorter season. The NFL was moving toward opening training facilities. North American men's and women's soccer leagues were completing plans for summer tournaments. Top-tier soccer leagues in England, Italy and Spain announced they would resume play in June.

After months full of pessimism, hesitation, silent planning, and uncertainty about whether the major sports would happen again in 2020, almost all sports were preparing to return, provided that work agreements could be negotiated with the players and that the authorities of public health did not object.

Representatives of players, league officials, attorneys and business consultants working closely with them say the sudden change was the result of a combination of dramatic changes that few could foresee a month ago.

There has been an increase in the availability of tests, which has allowed some of the leagues, like many other companies, to insure all the kits that they think they need. There were also much more mundane developments. Lisa Baird, commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League, said a key piece to her league's plan was getting approval from her insurance company.

"Science has advanced," wrote Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, recently in an email. “We know more than we did before, and just speaking personally, my expectation is that science will continue to progress with therapies, tests, and vaccines. In fact, I'm more optimistic that a vaccine will come early than others expect. "

Not everyone is as optimistic as Cubans about the prospects for a vaccine, and most experts say that one won't be widely available until at least early next year. And while testing has increased both nationally and in the worst affected areas, it remains below the level that some epidemiologists say is necessary to help mitigate future outbreaks.

But with plans to reopen in all 50 states and with elected officials and the public eager for business to resume, league officials had a growing sense that there would be minimal opposition if they moved forward with the plans.

Additionally, people working closely with the leagues and team owners said the financial consequences of not returning, potentially billions of dollars in league losses, made trying to return vital.

"The economy of missing an entire season is really, really bad," said Irwin Raij, co-chair of the sports law practice at O'Melveny & Myers, who is in constant contact with numerous officials and team owners.

Finally, while certain players have voiced concerns about their safety, especially those with compromised immune systems, most are just like any other unauthorized worker who wants to return to work and receive a pay, even if that means doing it without the usual comforts of the job.

"We are all going to have to be a little less critical," said Alison Riske, a tennis player who recently participated in a four-player event on a private court in the backyard of a Florida estate, without her usual support team. . "We have to roll with the punches."

J.C. Tretter, the Cleveland Browns center who is president of the NFL Players Association, said the desire to return was strong, provided it could happen safely.

"We all love playing soccer," Tretter said Friday from Cleveland. "We also love our teammates and our families."

Regardless of the dire financial consequences the leagues faced, none could have come up with plans to reopen without the promise of rapid and widespread testing.

For two months, league officials could not be serious about acquiring the necessary evidence without giving the impression that their needs were more important than those of the general public.

Over the past two weeks, as testing became more available, even in cities where the virus was most affected, such as New York, that concern decreased. A senior sports industry executive, who speaks regularly with the leaders of all major sports, said the NBA had already secured enough testing to evaluate all players as often as they wanted. An NBA official, who asked not to be identified because the league's comeback process is still evolving, confirmed that the testing hurdle had been removed.

Baird said she was finally comfortable when medical experts signed a NWSL plan to screen players before they hit the tournament in Utah, again when they show up, and then at least weekly during the month-long competition.

Brian McCarthy, an NFL spokesman, said the league was still working on its testing process and securing the necessary kits.

While the big leagues waited for the right moment, they watched NASCAR celebrate races, charity events on stage two of golf, the return of European football and tennis in a round-robin in the backyard.

With the reopening of EE. USA Largely in recent days, the governors of California and New York, the largest states imposing extensive orders to stay home, said they would consider sporting events without fans, giving hope to league officials.

Even without the expense of having to organize games and pay players, teams need some revenue to cover fixed costs.

Some homeowners have borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars to purchase their equipment or build stadiums.

The New York Mets, for example, pay approximately $ 50 million annually for construction debt at Citi Field. Stan Kroenke, owner of the Los Angeles Rams, as well as NBA and NHL teams in Denver, recently loaned an additional $ 500 million from the NFL stadium fund, in part to finance the continued construction of a stadium. soccer in Inglewood, California, which is slated to open this year.

According to people familiar with his plans, the NFL is evaluating a series of scenarios in which it plays without fans or with stadiums with different levels of spectator capacity.

McCarthy said the league was "preparing to play the 2020 NFL season on schedule and with increased protocols and security measures for all players, staff and assistants." He said health was the "primary focus,quot; of the league.

Playing without fans would hardly be a panacea.

The revenue, concessions, and other money that fans spend on games represent approximately 25% of the NFL's $ 15 billion revenue. Baseball raises about a third of its $ 11 billion from the door. But putting the games on TV will generate at least some cash flow, and plenty of attention before fans decide to invest their passion and disposable income elsewhere.

"It may make up for some losses, but it's about going beyond 2020," said Raij. "They need to keep the fans engaged."