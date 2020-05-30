Last week I spoke to one of Canada's top experts about the effects of working from home. But the closure of the coronavirus has also created a class of people who still go to their usual workplaces but may not want to be there.
There has been no obvious reluctance among healthcare workers, who have worked valiantly the entire time.
At several long-term care facilities in Quebec and Ontario, caregivers and residents have been dealing with large outbreaks of coronavirus, a situation made worse by administration failures that were highlighted again this week in Horrible Canadian Army report on five homes in Ontario.
And now, an increasing number of store workers are back at work, after declining government orders that had closed most stores in Canada except British Columbia. The latest reopens came this week In Montreal.
Plastic masks and protectors can provide some protection. But going back to work, even if it means not being between The three million Canadians who lost their jobs during the outbreak will likely feel uncomfortable to many. It is a source of anxiety that even the bonus some now receive for continuing to work cannot be compensated.
In the meat packaging industry, staying on the job has brought not only widespread illness but also death.
In High River, Alberta, a city in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a Minnesota-based meat packing plant owned by Cargill has the largest outbreak in Canada. More than 1,500 coronavirus infections and three deaths have been linked to the outbreak within the plant, most of them employed. Another meat packing plant, in Brooks, Alberta, owned by JBS Brazil, is linked to hundreds of cases. And some 40 federal meat inspectors working at those plants have also been infected, says the union that represents them.
The union representing plant workers, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, told me that many of The employees were recent immigrants or temporary foreign workers. (The union also noted that Cargill works with him to obtain permanent immigration status for the latter.)
None of the plants is particularly automated. Employees stand shoulder to shoulder in the noisy plants, dismantling the bodies.
Outbreaks in the meat packaging industry have also been common in the United States. My colleagues at the business desk, Ana Swanson, David Yaffe-Bellany, and Michael Corkery, have produced a heartbreaking and insightful report on a pork plant in Iowa.
But the structure of the meat packaging industry in the 21st century creates significant economic pressure to keep plants running. Sven Anders, an agricultural economist at the University of Alberta, told me that the two plants in Alberta plus a third Cargill facility in Guelph, Ontario, processed more than 95 percent of Canada's beef production, much of the which is exported to the United States.
The Calgary stampede, canceled this year, is not a nostalgic pullback, he said: The livestock industry it celebrates remains a vital segment of Alberta's economy.
The giant plants, Brooks' with more than 2,600 employees, have become the foundation of the meat industry, Professor Anders said. They bring substantial cost reductions, but they also create working conditions that are ideal for spreading disease.
He said he doubted the coronavirus would bring a return to small-scale meat packing plants. That, said Professor Anders, could backfire for consumers.
"It is a little hypocritical to go back now and criticize the massive size of this industry because don't we all want to buy a two dollar prime rib steak cheaper if we could?" he said.
