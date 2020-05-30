When going to work means taking a calculated risk

In High River, Alberta, a city in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, a Minnesota-based meat packing plant owned by Cargill has the largest outbreak in Canada. More than 1,500 coronavirus infections and three deaths have been linked to the outbreak within the plant, most of them employed. Another meat packing plant, in Brooks, Alberta, owned by JBS Brazil, is linked to hundreds of cases. And some 40 federal meat inspectors working at those plants have also been infected, says the union that represents them.