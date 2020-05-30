Weston McKennie wears bracelet & # 39; Justice for George & # 39; during the Bundesliga match

The cry for justice for George Floyd has spread abroad.

Weston McKennie, an American football player for Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, wore a "Justice for George,quot; bracelet during the team game on Saturday.

"Being able to use my platform to draw attention to a problem that has been going on for a long time feels good !!!" says McKennie's tweet after the game. "We have to defend what we believe in and I think it is time for us to be heard! #Justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism,quot;

The team's Twitter account in the US USA It was also published in support of McKennie.

Other Twitter members noticed McKennie's gesture.

Meanwhile, black Americans play professionally in Germany. Weston McKennie rocks a "Justice for George,quot; bracelet against Werder Bremen today. A return to sports is a return to politics, folks. You wanted it and here it is. https://t.co/qwLqqrZcjz – Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) May 30, 2020

Weston McKennie with a band for "Justice for George,quot; today. Showing respect for George Floyd, who was sadly killed this week by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/uViMllKduB – Larry Henry Jr (@ lhenry019) May 30, 2020

The 21-year-old Washington-born midfielder has 19 appearances for the United States Men's National Team and has been a member of FC Schalke since 2017. Kylian Mbappé, a French-born soccer player, also joined the cry for Justice for George . on Saturday:

Schalke fell 1-0 to Werder Bremen on Saturday and has lost four straight games since the Bundesliga returned on May 16.