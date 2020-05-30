Weston McKennie wears bracelet & # 39; Justice for George & # 39; during the Bundesliga match

The cry for justice for George Floyd has spread abroad.

Weston McKennie, an American football player for Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, wore a "Justice for George,quot; bracelet during the team game on Saturday.

"Being able to use my platform to draw attention to a problem that has been going on for a long time feels good !!!" says McKennie's tweet after the game. "We have to defend what we believe in and I think it is time for us to be heard! #Justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism,quot;

The team's Twitter account in the US USA It was also published in support of McKennie.

Other Twitter members noticed McKennie's gesture.

The 21-year-old Washington-born midfielder has 19 appearances for the United States Men's National Team and has been a member of FC Schalke since 2017. Kylian Mbappé, a French-born soccer player, also joined the cry for Justice for George . on Saturday:

Schalke fell 1-0 to Werder Bremen on Saturday and has lost four straight games since the Bundesliga returned on May 16.

