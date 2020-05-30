Wendy Williams allegedly hospitalized for being suicidal and refusing to eat

Instagram

It is rumored that the presenter of & # 39; Wendy Williams Show & # 39; He's struggling with extreme depression when he collapsed after having a fight with his only son Kevin Hunter, Jr. during the shutdown.

A couple of weeks after announcing the break, Wendy Williams rumored to have collapse. According to Tasha K, who previously exposed Kevin HunterIn the baby's secret affairs and drama, Wendy was rushed to the New York Presbyterian Hospital for attempting suicide.

The 55-year-old television show host registered with the hospital under a false name. She reportedly spoke to herself, barely slept, walked, and refused to eat and drink. His head was shaved as doctors from the neurology department watched his brain.

According to the blogger, Wendy began to lose her mind after Kevin's infidelities were revealed to the public. Although she filed for divorce, she didn't really want to leave him because she loved him so much. So when the divorce was finalized earlier this year and Kevin left with $ 12 million in his pocket and reunited with his baby, she became depressed.

Things only got worse when her only son, Kevin Hunter, Jr.She was reportedly "brainwashed" and her ex-husband turned on her. Kevin Jr. initially took his mother's side when his parents separated, but then switched sides and Wendy couldn't take it anymore. She collapsed during quarantine.

Condemning Kevin for subjecting Wendy to a great deal of emotional manipulation and distress, Tasha warned him about karma. The blogger hinted that his baby mom Sharina lied to him and cheated on him, just as he had done to Wendy. Apparently Kevin was cautious and asked Tasha for a receipt.

Meanwhile, now that her son isn't talking to her, Wendy only has her boyfriend, Dr. Darrin Porcher, but sadly the doctor allegedly only used her to get a place on television.

In the official statement in early May, Wendy's representative claims that the host was treated for Graves' disease. She herself first revealed about her health problems in 2018, explaining that the disease was an autoimmune disease that affected the thyroid.