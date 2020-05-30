"We can no longer look the other way" – Up News Info

Beyoncé has posted a powerful video on social media, calling for justice after the police murder of George Floyd.

Floyd, who was African American, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer held him with one knee to his neck.

In a video uploaded to Instagram on Friday night, Beyoncé told fans that something must be done to address the "senseless killings of human beings" in the United States.

"We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight, ”he said in the video. "We are broken and we are upset. We cannot normalize this pain."

The singer and actress added that all Americans, regardless of race, must speak out against injustice.

"I'm not just talking to people of color. If you're white, black, brown, or somewhere in between, I'm sure you're feeling desperate about the racism that's happening in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look the other way. George is our entire family in humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American, "he added.

The dismissed Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The other three officers who were present outside a Minneapolis supermarket where a viral video of Floyd being physically immobilized were shot were fired, but have not been charged.

After mentioning Chauvin's arrest, Beyoncé said more needs to be done.

"There have been too many times that we have seen these violent murders, and without consequence. Yes, someone has been charged, but justice is far from being achieved," Beyoncé said. "Sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion, and healing in our country. Thank you."

The link in the bio on his Instagram page refers followers to his website, where there are four requests for fans to sign.

"If you want to press further charges on everyone involved in the death of George Floyd, click on the link in my biography to sign the petition," read the title of the video, which indicated the change to the singer's website and requests from change. org, Color of Change, We Can & # 39; t Breathe and NAACP.