Waymo robotic minivans are ready to roll in the Bay Area for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak

Waymo's self-driving cars return to the Bay Area roads for the first time since the company suspended its public testing in early March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Alphabet-owned company plans to return its fleet of autonomous minivans to service starting June 8, according to an email obtained by The edge.

Waymo's self-driving cars will be used to deliver packages to two Bay Area nonprofits: illustrator Wendy McNaughton's #DrawTogether, which provides art kits to Bay Area children; y Faro for the blind and visually impaired.

The company is the latest autonomous vehicle operator to discover that making deliveries allows it to bypass restrictions that would otherwise force them to keep their autonomous vehicles off the road. Waymo, along with the rest of California's audiovisual companies, paused road tests in mid-March after the city issued a "shelter-in-place,quot; order banning all non-essential travel. That order does not have a set end date.

Waymo's robotic minivans are already back on the road in the Phoenix area, as well as the company's private testing facilities in California's Central Valley.

It is unclear how many vehicles will be involved in deliveries, or how many vehicle operators will be called back to work. Waymo backup drivers are employees of Transdev North America, which provides bus drivers, tram drivers, and other transportation workers to airports and cities. Waymo signed a multi-year contract with Transdev last summer, an acknowledgment that Waymo will be dependent on test drivers for many more years.

Transdev will call back a "part,quot; of its vehicle operators based on "job skills, business need and seniority," the Transdev email said. "We will slowly increase this number week after week, while maintaining a host of security measures and training to get you used to the new procedures." Employees who are not called back must still log 40 hours a week and continue their training, the company says. Those employees will continue to be paid.

Nonprofit deliveries will only require a single operator on each vehicle and will be "SD [single driver] missions," according to the email. Only a certain number of backup drivers have been trained to travel in Waymo's autonomous vehicles. Transdev's goal is "to restart critical double-driving missions," meaning operations that require two vehicle operators, but that date has not yet been determined.

Operators of vehicles with "qualified reasons related to COVID-19," such as a pre-existing medical condition, a family member with a pre-existing condition, or child care obligations, may choose not to return to work, the email says. Back-up drivers who will return to work must complete the training sessions, including social distancing and disinfection guidelines. Temperature controls are required for anyone entering Waymo facilities, and maximum capacity will apply.

"In March, we decided to suspend our management operations in response to COVID-19 to ensure the safety of everyone involved in our services and local communities," a Waymo spokesperson said in a statement. "After careful consideration and active conversations with our teams, partners, and state and local authorities, we have begun in the past few weeks to resume our driving operations in Phoenix. Soon, the Franciscans will also begin to see some Waymo vehicles on the road, And we are proud to provide charitable delivery support to community partners. The health and safety of our team is our number one priority as we start driving again in San Francisco. "

How The edge Previously reported, tension is high between Waymo and some of its operations employees since the company signed a contract with Transdev last year. Vacation time was reduced, health insurance did not improve, and workplace safety issues were not addressed, according to a half-dozen workers who spoke with The edge for a story in February. And some drivers said they were increasingly nervous about picking up passengers during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the outbreak is exposing divisions between drivers and full-time employees in the Google spin-off. But Waymo has continued to pay its workers despite three months of inactivity, while other autonomous companies have reduced their operations staff.

A driver based in the Bay Area said The edge They were happy to go back to work, but this latest nonprofit delivery announcement suggests the company may have "found a loophole to return to testing."

Another driver said in a statement provided by Waymo that they were "excited to get back to work, be productive once again and continue our missions that we have all trained hard for." The driver praised Waymo and Transdev for doing "exceptionally well during these difficult times."