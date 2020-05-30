Watchdog Group wants Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigated after decertification and neglected birth of jail – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A jail watchdog group is asking Tarrant County Commissioners to investigate the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office after the jail temporarily lost certification and a woman, without the knowledge of correctional officers, gave in a prison cell.

The New Sheriff Now Tarrant County group released a statement that read, in part:

"Yesterday's news that the jail was decertified and then recertified without notice to the public raises the question: Why is Bill Waybourn receiving additional funds to run a voluntary 287 (g) program, when he cannot even meet the minimum requirements? Texas Commission on Basic Standards on Jail Standards?

The statement came to see that, "The level of negligence and incompetence required for Sheriff Waybourn to allow a child to be born in his prison without any medical care is grounds for expulsion."

The inmate, whose name has not been released, was alone in a cell on May 17 when she gave birth to the baby. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said the woman, who had been in jail since January, did not "immediately reveal the birth, but the correctional officer soon discovered the baby."

The baby was taken to Cook Children & # 39; s Hospital, but no information was provided about his health or the mother's condition.

Internal affairs is investigating the incident, but the spokesman said there appears to be "no indication of misconduct at this time,quot; by the jailers.

The boy was born a few days before state inspectors informed Tarrant County Jail staff that they were not meeting minimum standards to control some inmates. The incident that led to the decertification was the suicidal death of an inmate in late April.

Brandon Wood, the executive director of the Texas Jail Standards Commission, confirmed that a notice of noncompliance was sent to the jail on May 21 after inspectors discovered that staff had not conducted at least one face-to-face verification every 30 minutes for some inmates. He said the jail presented a plan to correct the problem and was re-certified six days later.

Next week, organizers of the new Sheriff Now say they will hold a rally during the weekly commissioner court meeting to demand transparency and an immediate and full investigation by the Sheriff's Office.