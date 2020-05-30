Watch NASA astronauts fly to SpaceX's Crew Dragon using touchscreens

Almost two hours after NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley became the first astronauts to be launched into space on a privately owned rocket, they also became the first to pilot a spacecraft using only touch controls.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon avoids the famous maze of manual controls and switches found on retired spacecraft such as the space shuttle or Apollo command modules. Instead, Crew Dragon riders have just three large touchscreen panels in front of them and a few spare buttons underneath. So during the few times they have to manually control the spacecraft, they do so using a video game interface on those screens.

Behnken and Hurley took that interface for a short test drive on Saturday afternoon when SpaceX manually had them operate the Crew Dragon to make sure everything worked.

It's crazy to see them push the spaceship using the same visualization technology we used to tweet

The company broadcast images of the test during its live broadcast, and while it consisted of just a few taps, it was somewhat surprising to see astronauts push their spacecraft using the same display technology we used to tweet, review Instagram, scroll through the email, or swipe to see Tinder dates. It's also notable that the user interface is so similar to the online flight simulator that SpaceX released just two weeks ago. (To be fair, the simulator make they say it presents the "controls the real interface used by NASA astronauts to manually pilot the SpaceX Dragon 2 "vehicle.

The test appears to have gone well, although Behnken noted that the view of Earth's thermal camera below was briefly cut off when Hurley maneuvered the spacecraft. (SpaceX recognized the blinks and then told the astronauts it was normal: the cameras had just turned on and had not yet reached "thermal equilibrium,quot;). And as the announcers said in the sequence, the flight test was "last big task,quot; for astronauts today, aside from dinner.

Most of the crew's Dragon maneuvers are supposed to happen autonomously, so if all goes well during the Behnken and Hurley mission, they won't need to play around with these controls again. And while it may not be as outrageous as the spacecraft controls we often see in science fiction movies, seeing them use the touchscreen interface to control SpaceX's Crew Dragon certainly felt like a big step toward it. future.