Watch live as NASA attempts to launch once again the historic SpaceX Crew Dragon mission – BGR

NASA and SpaceX are poised to make history by launching astronauts from American soil for the first time since the space shuttle era.

The mission will take NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken to the International Space Station for a stay of up to several months.

This is the last step for SpaceX before Crew Dragon is certified for use by NASA.

NASA's first attempt to launch American astronauts from American soil in nearly a decade failed before it could begin Wednesday. The launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon was suspended in just a few minutes due to bad weather conditions, forcing the space agency to push the launch until Saturday.

Now, as before, we will have to cross our fingers and hope that the launch can continue as scheduled. The weather looks more or less the same as it did before Wednesday's launch attempt, suggesting we might be ready for another last-second decision on whether or not to send SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon skyward.

The launch will be lived on various platforms, including NASA TV on YouTube and Twitch. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. EDT, though the actual launch won't take place until 3:22 p.m. EDT. You can view the pre-launch coverage and the event itself through the embedded YouTube window below.

From our previous release coverage:

When the time finally comes, we'll see a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carry a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule into the sky. The spacecraft is destined for the International Space Station, where it will deliver NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley. The duo will remain on the space station for a few weeks and months, depending on what NASA decides upon arrival. The fact that SpaceX has been facilitating this first manned launch from American soil since the space shuttle era is a surprise, at least to those who favored Boeing and its Starliner to beat Elon Musk's company. NASA hired both companies to develop crewed spacecraft, and early estimates suggested that Boeing was better equipped to meet NASA's demands. That did not happen … at all. Boeing had a difficult couple of years, and its recent failure to send the Starliner to the ISS without an onboard crew ensured that SpaceX would have the opportunity to send a manned mission first. Meanwhile, Boeing has yet to complete that unmanned mission before NASA allows its astronauts to set foot inside the Starliner.

Since the weather is still not 100% safe, there is still a reasonable chance that the mission should be delayed again. If that happens, the backup start window is Sunday. If Saturday's launch is canceled, that backup window will be used and NASA and SpaceX will have to go through the entire process once again. We will cross our fingers so that this does not happen.

Image Source: SpaceX