WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar responds to George Floyd's protests, urging empathy and reflection on storytelling in an internal memo – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Kilar, CEO of the recently dispatched WarnerMedia, sent out a memo to the entire company on Saturday to communicate his feelings about the George Floyd shooting and protests and indicate how the company should respond.

Floyd's senseless death while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, punctuated by a horrifying viral video of cops who put him on the ground for nine minutes, has sparked protests across the country. WarnerMedia's CNN has been at the center of the uprisings, with three of its news employees arrested mid-air Friday in Minneapolis and CNN's Atlanta headquarters being trashed. LA and New York, two other AT&T-owned media company activity centers, have also seen violent demonstrations in recent days.

In the memo, which was released to Up News Info by a company source, Kilar aims to convey two main things. First, he emphasizes that he wants to provide "validation to the voices of our black team members." Your voices matter, your messages matter. Second, he emphasized the need to "increase our collective empathy for the black community." To do so, I am going to rely on the base and raison d'être of this great company, which is history. Ours is a company that tells stories. And stories, well told, have the power to move people in a lasting way. "

(Kilar's capitalization of "Black" is in line with a surge of support for that style choice, which has been formally adopted by some of the mainstream media in recent years.)

The CEO recommends that staff read or watch four stories over the weekend, one of which was a speech by activist and rapper Run the Jewels, Killer Mike, whose given name is Mike Render. The son of an Atlanta police officer, Render, tearfully and forcefully, spoke Friday against protesters who harmed the community. He also had words of choice for CNN. "I like CNN, I like Cartoon Network," he said. "But I would like to tell CNN: Karma is a mother. Stop feeding fear and anger every day."

Kilar noted that Killer Mike had "some choice words for CNN that I disagree with, but I believe in balancing his message."

Here is the full memo: