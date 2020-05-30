Walz and Flanagan urge Minnesotans to respect 8 p.m. Curfew in Twin Cities – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan on Saturday urged Minnesotans to respect the curfew that is in effect for the Twin Cities after a fourth consecutive night of unrest in the heart of the state.

The curfew, which was established on Friday but now runs from 8 p.m. Saturday at 6 a.m. On Sunday, protesters braved on Friday night and caused destruction and fires in downtown stores and businesses after the death of George Floyd.

Walz said at a press conference on Saturday night that those who leave after 8 p.m. in the twin cities it will be assumed to be part of the group trying to wreak havoc on the city.

"At 8 pm. Tonight, it is time to separate the people who are protesting peacefully for justice from those who want to undermine this movement through chaos and violence," said Governor Walz. "I urge all Minnesotans to respect the curfew in the Twin Cities as we take the necessary steps to protect the safety of our communities."

During the curfew, no one can travel on the streets or in public places in Minneapolis and St. Paul except lifeguards, the media, people who come and go to work, people seeking emergency care or fleeing the danger and homeless people.

Walz says peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who refuse to comply.

