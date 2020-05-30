Vodafone Idea: Google considers that participation in Vodafone Idea is positive but inadequate to solve the debt problems of telecommunications companies: analysts – Latest news

If a possible Google investment in Vodafone Idea (VIL) materializes with liquidity problems, it will be a positive strategic factor for the Indian telecom operator, but a five percent stake would still be inadequate to solve the companies' debt problems telecommunications, analysts said. on Friday. The acquisition of a controlling stake by a stranger or a considerable capital infusion by current promoters remains the need of the hour, Credit Suisse said in its latest note.

Alphabet Inc's Google is said to be aiming for a 5 percent stake in VIL, the Financial Times reported Thursday. Such an investment in VIL will pit search giant Facebook, which has acquired a stake in Jio Platforms, the firm that hosts India's youngest but largest telecommunications company: Reliance Jio.

Google's investment in VIL may be incrementally positive, but a 5 percent stake is unlikely to move the needle or provide significant relief to VIL's debt problems, Credit Suisse said.

"We believe that unless Google (or any other outside investor) considers acquiring a controlling stake in VIL, the company's longer-term chances of survival beyond fiscal year 23 (when the spectrum debt moratorium ends deferred) appear to be low, "he said.



Goldman Sachs said that with Vodafone Idea's current market capitalization, a 5 percent stake would be valued at $ 100 million or less than one percent of the company's $ 14 billion outstanding net debt as of December 2019.

"However, we believe that any investment by a global technology company like Google could make it easier for VIL to raise capital in the future …" he said.

The adjusted gross income (AGR) situation remains uncertain, and could add up to 50 percent to Vodafone Idea's existing net debt of $ 14 billion. In such a scenario, the ability of telecoms companies to generate investor interest is unclear, unless there is full transparency in their regulatory obligations, he added.

Existing balance sheet leverage suggests that VIL would need at least $ 10 billion of incremental capital for net debt to EBITDA (earnings before tax depreciation and amortization) to drop to a level that is in line with its global peers of telecommunications. years to come, he observed.

A stronger balance sheet could help Vodafone Idea halt its decline in wireless market share, which could reduce over-indebtedness of the tower's shares, the Goldman Sachs note said.