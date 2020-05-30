(Video) New York police arrested the protesters and put them on a city bus, BUT the bus driver refused to take them to jail.

Protests erupted across the country on Friday, following the arrest of Derek Chauvin, a former officer charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

In Brooklyn, protests went from peaceful to chaotic, resulting in protesters being arrested and loaded onto a city bus; However, according to Shaun King, the bus driver, in solidarity, refused to drive it.

In the video below, Shaun King posted on Instagram and wrote:

“The New York police charged protesters they arrested in Brooklyn on this city bus. The bus driver, in solidarity, refused to drive him. "

As the crowd cheers with signals, you can see someone with a mask on their face, covering their mouth, who appears to be the bus driver, getting up from the driver's seat.

The video does not show what happens next, but it is clear that this driver was not going to be responsible for taking protesters demanding justice to prison.

As you know, George Floyd died, during an arrest, on Monday. A 17-year-old boy filmed the incident and posted the video, in which it went viral.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!