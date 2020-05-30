Verge's favorite hobbies to do while you're stuck at home

If you look like us, in the last few months you've probably finished all the "must have,quot; TV series on Netflix, cleaned your apartment from top to bottom, and completed every video game in your order book. We get it: Social distancing can be pretty boring.

So if you find yourself with plenty of time to kill, why not spend it learning something completely new? With some basic supplies and online resources, it is possible to learn many interesting and sometimes downright useful skills, such as knitting, calligraphy, or even looking after a bike.

We are a tech site (obviously), so we don't pretend to be experts in all the hobbies we recommend below. But what we are The good thing is locating a lot of very specific and nerdy information online, so whenever possible we have tried to include links to online resources that have been most helpful to us. If there's any hobby you've picked up recently or that you find super interesting, please let us know in the comments.

Bicycle maintenance

I have ridden my bike for years, but until recently I had never given much thought to what I was really riding. I inherited a bike from an old family friend, and I only thought about maintenance when its tires were punctured or its chain literally stopped spinning.

As expected, that's not the best way to take care of your bike. So, while I was stuck at home, I decided to start learning how to do basic bike maintenance, such as repairing tire punctures, cleaning and lubricating my chain, indexing my gears, and (soon) even replacing my bike's chain entirely.

Depending on the tools you have available in the home, there may be a bit of an upfront cost, but if you keep it, you could end up saving money in the long run by not having to pay a professional mechanic to do the basic job. Not to mention the time you'll save by being able to repair your own puncture the next time you have one while you're on the road.

If you want to get started, I have found Park Tool's YouTube channel to be incredibly helpful. His videos are well produced and quite comprehensive, but be aware that the videos inevitably encourage you to buy and use a lot of Park Tool's own gear. If you do a little more research, you should have a good idea of ​​what items you can do without. – Jon Porter, international journalist

Knitting

I learned to knit from my stepmother's mother over 20 years ago. I still have a beautiful Afghan in my bed that she knitted. (Hi Suzie!) During times of stress, I find knitting soothing.

I don't do anything difficult. No lace, no intarsia, just a little wiring when I'm feeling classy. The idea is that I should be able to hit row after row while seeing something else; I am more likely to knit during a Zoom meeting, for example. So that leaves me with the basics: garter stitch, jersey, ribbing, garter stitch. The things you can do on autopilot.

That's probably why I'm knitting so much, it's nice to be restless while my brain is focused elsewhere. Zoom meetings tire me out; It is difficult to know when to speak without interrupting another person, and unless there is a clear structure or an obvious reason to speak, I mostly keep my mouth shut. (During a friend's birthday party, her sister asked if I was on the call. I knitted quietly. I muted to say hello, muted again, and then knit again.)

Lately, I've been weaving a surprise for a friend's one-year-old son. It would be cheaper, and definitely easier, for me to buy a machine-made version of what I'm doing. Basically I am paying extra money to create something that will not be so "perfect,quot;, but what I am really buying is relaxation.

To start knitting, it's not difficult, you can check out this tutorial from Purl Soho, which will show you how to assemble. So, you can start knitting. If you like, you can learn the other main stitch, the place the store is named after, and just go to town. Purl Soho also has great free patterns if you are looking for a project. If you want to launch a larger network, Ravelry, which has a comforting vibe from the old internet, is a huge archive of weaving projects. There are also forums if you need help.

You will need materials. You can, if you wish, order them online. You can also see if there is a local craft or yarn shop that you can support. Good thread is expensive; For your first project, it's probably best to use cheap stuff. – Liz Lopatto, associate editor

I had a friend, hello Caitlin! – teach me to knit last year to stop playing Dead cells while watching TV (Yes, it was strangely specific). I love it because it is very forgiving. If you screw it up, you can untangle the thread and start again. My biggest initial challenge was buying needles. I had no idea how many there are for different types of projects, and I didn't want to waste a lot of space and money on a new hobby or get stuck making flat rectangles for the rest of my life.

The best strategy for me has been to work on a difficulty curve. Start with simple scarves, which use two classic single-pointed needles. (You can buy cheap multiple bamboo bundles to have some sizes on hand.) After that, get some double pointed needles to knit small round things like gloves and fingerless gloves. I bought a set of interchangeable circular needles for larger quarantined projects, but there is no reason to immediately jump into a huge kit.

Ravelry is incredibly useful here. Basically it is a tissue exchange center where you can search by needle size and thread weight to find projects you can really do. It also maintains a good up-to-date list of local yarn stores that are still shipped during the pandemic. If you order a bit more expensive yarn, just be sure to ask the store to wind it – it is often sold in skeins that you can't knit directly, and if it's like me and you forget this step, a bad DIY effort can become in a tangle of nightmare thread. – Adi Robertson, senior reporter

Karaoke

I'm not a talented singer by any means, but I'm also a bit of a diva and have no qualms about inflicting my screeching baritone on someone unlucky enough to be within range. In early March, when this blockade looked like it was going to last for a while, I made the presumptive decision to drop a couple of bills on a Samson Expedition Express portable PA system with microphone. Since then, it's been a karaoke night in my living room every week, much to the chagrin of my neighbors, I'm sure.

After consulting with a friend who is a wedding DJ, I decided on Samson Expedition as my jam machine of choice. It has great sound, Bluetooth pairing, and comes in a variety of sizes, depending on how hard you want to rock. I also noticed that all the "official,quot; portable karaoke machines on Amazon were (a) ugly as hell and (b) pretty useless. YouTube is chock full of bootleg karaoke tracks, and there's really no reason to buy a "walled garden,quot; karaoke experience, especially when many of them require a monthly subscription for the good stuff.

It's a pretty flexible setup: You can run YouTube audio through the speaker or just use the TV's own audio (if it's loud enough) and leave the PA system for vocals only. Along with a cheap disco light, you can almost pretend you're in a smoke-filled K-town karaoke room with a plate of pickled daikon and some cold soju in front of you, as your friends cry "Kiss From a Rose. " One day I am sure we will all go back there for real. But in the meantime, a soft sofa, some homemade bread, and "Let It Go," sung by a four-year-old boy in an Elsa dress, will have to suffice. – Andrew J. Hawkins, senior reporter

Terrariums (and other things in jars)

A few weeks ago I started walking, collecting things and putting them in jars. Stones, twigs, pieces of moss, stream water, whatever. I really don't know why. I think it had something to do with being trapped at home and wanting to infiltrate the outside world a bit. Whatever the cause, I basically leaned to make a terrarium.

A moss terrarium is very simple to make and maintain. There are plenty of handy items to get you started, but all you really need is a glass jar, some moss, a substrate for moss to grow in, and a spray bottle for moisture. You can always be more elegant by adding charcoal for filtration or leveling up to more delicate plants. But get started simply, and in 30 minutes you will have a small mossy greenhouse that graces your desk.

In theory, the goal is to create a sealed and self-sufficient ecosystem that does not need attention. For me though, fun is in attention: complain about the aesthetics of the rocks and sticks; giving it a spritz and observing the humidity cycle that follows; auditioning new varieties of moss that I find between the cracks in the sidewalk. It is a therapeutic blend of arts, crafts, and observation. My life is stagnant right now, so it's comforting to see small changes unfold in a controlled environment.

Meanwhile, the situation of containerized things on my desktop has become increasingly strange. Right now, I'm regrowing a chive bulb in a shot glass, watching a piece of seaweed decompose into a jar of jam, and checking how long it takes for the pieces of floating wood to flood and sink. For science. Or something. – William Poor, scientific producer

Calligraphy

I have objectively abysmal calligraphy, as many teachers have told me throughout my years of schooling. But when it became clear that my time indoors was going to last a while, I decided that I would try to change that by learning calligraphy.

The reason was simple: I wanted a hobby that would allow me to do something and, more importantly, after spending all my time at work and recreation looking at one screen or another, For real I wanted something that would take me away from the shiny rectangles of different sizes. Calligraphy turned out to be the perfect solution.

As I have learned in the past few weeks, calligraphy is very much an easy thing to start and difficult to master. If you're looking to dive in, the Reddit Calligraphy subreddit is a great place to start, or you can just do a YouTube search – there are tons of guides and resources available.

To get started, you only need a stack of paper and a pen (I've been using parallel Pilot pens, which are easy to use and don't require learning how the whole "dip pen in an ink bottle,quot; system works). There is definitely a learning curve: You are effectively learning a whole new way of writing, so the angle and direction in which you hold the pencil becomes much more important.

But it is incredibly relaxing to do so. The work, while repetitive (especially when drilling basic pencil strokes or learning the letters for the first time), has a relaxing nature and the combination of structure (in letter shapes) and creativity (in design choice, colors and personal decorations). ) really helps me relax at the end of the day. And all it takes is a pen, paper, and some time. – Chaim Gartenberg, news editor