Vaani Kapoor has a virtual appointment to raise funds for daily wage earners

Vaani Kapoor has joined the list of stars who are helping India in the battle against the coronavirus. Vaani has partnered with Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform Fankind to raise funds for them and give them food on their doorstep. Vaani and Fankind have teamed up to give 5 of her fans the opportunity to go on a virtual date with her, donating to provide hot meals to daily salaried workers.
Speaking about the initiative, Vaani said: “As human beings, we will have to stand up and support as many people as possible due to the coronavirus pandemic in our country. I am doing everything I can to support the daily wage earners of our country and their families who are in extreme situations due to the closure. My activity, in which 5 lucky winners can have a virtual date with me, will see us raise funds to help feed them and their families across the country. ”
Each meal costs Rs.30 and will be delivered to various areas of Maharashtra, Bangalore and Chennai. Each meal will be a healthy and nutritional dish that will include healthy staples like rice, daal, vegetables, chapati, and more.