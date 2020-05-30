UTA chief Jeremy Zimmer on the consequences of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin – Up News Info

When you're in the midst of a pandemic that shuttled Hollywood for two and a half months and sparked waves of layoffs and licenses as agencies and studios try to stay afloat in a coronavirus pandemic that cost more than 100,000 American lives, you might think things couldn't get any worse. . However, who can remember seeing something as disturbing as the long video of George Floyd, handcuffed on suspicion of death? a fake $ 20 bill – He was treated with an unimaginable lack of empathy and humanity by four policemen who assisted Derek Chauvin while kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, or did nothing to stop him when Floyd stopped responding and died shortly thereafter. The subsequent protests and riots, the polarizing reaction of President Trump and law enforcement officers who arrested journalists for covering the story or, in Louisville, where a policeman was seen on camera shooting pepperballs at journalists during a Live broadcast leaves us incredulous. . What comforting words can a corporate leader offer to employees horrified by the violence that causes riots and burns buildings that affect cities across the country? There are no words, but UTA chief Jeremy Zimmer tried last night in an internal email sent to officers stating that the Up News Info had been suspended.

From: Jeremy Zimmer

Sent: Friday, May 29, 2020 8:24 PM

To: All UTA

Subject: Tonight in our country

As a community, it is impossible not to be appalled and angry by the events that have unfolded in Minnesota and Georgia, and too often across the country. The kneeling Colin Kaepernick symbol foreshadowed a more gruesome vision: of a kneeling police officer on the neck of a dying man. The words "I can't breathe" echo with terror and sadness, representing the vain plea of ​​an innocent man killed by men who swore to protect him.

The pain and anguish felt by the black community is profound. Although many of us may not know what it is to walk in their shoes, we can promise this: Our UTA community will use our collective voices and whatever power we possess to ensure that our colleagues are heard and supported, especially those who too often must face assaults. to your most basic rights and freedoms. As colleagues, friends and citizens, we must not withdraw. Our consciences demand that we uphold the principle that each of us is created equal.

Our inclusion team within UTA will lead the effort to ensure that we carry this commitment forward. This is the time for us to gain a deeper understanding of this experience, listen to our most sorry colleagues, and identify what we can do to bring about change. In the coming days, we will hear more from that team, along with our Foundation and others within our company.

As a family, we mourn for lost lives, and we hope to do our part to ensure better days for our country.

Jeremy