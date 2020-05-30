US forces deploy new interceptor missiles to establish base in South Korea – Upnews Info

New Korean interceptor missiles have been delivered by South Korean forces and the Korean military to the base of the High Altitude Area Defense Terminal (THAAD) in Seongju despite protests by local residents.

The South Korean and U.S. military brought the THAAD anti-missile defense system equipment and vehicles and other items to a U.S. military base on Friday in a surprise overnight operation aimed at avoiding opposition from local residents.

According to Yonhap, the Korean Defense Ministry said it has supported the ground transportation of the replacement missiles, as well as power generators and electronic equipment for data collection and other supplies to improve the living conditions of military officers in a Defense base of the Terminal's high-altitude zone in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Delivery began late Thursday night and ended around 6 a.m. on Friday morning, according to the ministry.

"The new missiles are of the same type and quantity as the previous ones," said a ministry official, stressing that the current ones reached the end of their operational cycle. The ministry, however, declined to give the exact number.

Concerned that the latest transport is part of the plan announced by the United States to improve the performance of its seven THAAD batteries deployed worldwide, with one in South Korea, the official emphasized that it has nothing to do with the update. .

"No additional THAAD launcher has entered South Korea or the base," added the official.

The United States has installed the THAAD system in Seongju, with a total of six launchers, since 2017 to counter the North Korean missile threat. There are eight interceptor missiles for each launcher, bringing the total number of missiles in South Korea to 48.

Construction to improve the troops' residential facilities began in August last year.

A ministry official said ground transportation was unavoidable to move some equipment, and the government held talks with local residents on the matter multiple times, but was unable to obtain their full consent.

So far there have been no major conflicts reported with residents there, he added.

The deployment of THAAD has been one of the most sensitive issues for South Korea, as China has taken economic retaliatory measures for the battery's accommodation in Seoul. Seoul and Washington have emphasized that the system only aims to better cope with the growing missile threats posed by North Korea.