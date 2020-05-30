Upcoming Food Distribution for Hungry Northern Texans During the DeSoto Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesday – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

-There were large gifts of food in North Texas during the coronavirus pandemic, as thousands of people lost their jobs or were suspended due to the closure of businesses during orders to stay home.

The next major food distribution is even scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 9:00 a.m. at noon at DeSoto Eagle Stadium at 700 Eagle Drive.

DeSoto ISD and DeSoto High School in association with the North Texas Food Bank will distribute kit boxes of food through a low contact distribution model.

The distribution will be made in order of arrival.

To receive food, visitors must be in a vehicle.

Proof of identification is not required.

Cars will enter through the stadium entrance and navigate as directed.

In April, approximately 2,000 vehicles with people picking up 6,500 boxes of food took approximately three hours at Fair Park in Dallas.