Up News Info photojournalist Tom Aviles arrested in South Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A veteran Up News Info photographer is under arrest, taken into custody by the State Patrol. Award winning photographer Tom Aviles was hit by a rubber bullet.

During the arrest, he was forced to land.

Aviles is fine. We have called our Up News Info attorneys and they are working to free you.

The arrest occurred in Nicollet and Franklin around 8:45 p.m.

He was with veteran producer Joan Gilbertson, who is fine.

Both were clearly identified, who were members of the local media and Up News Info journalists.

Joan told us that the patrol car said: "You have been warned, or the same thing will happen to you. Or you are next."

Joan says she raised her hands and said, "Don't shoot me, don't shoot me."

Thanks to Joan for taking the camera and bringing this video so that we can show you everything.