Up News Info 11 reporter Steve Pickett beaten by tear gas covering George Floyd protest – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Veteran Up News Info 11 news reporter Steve Pickett was in the midst of tear gas when host Doug Dunbar visited him around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Pickett was covering the growing protest by George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier in the week.

Hundreds of people marched and marched peacefully until 9:30 p.m. when some rioted, they blocked the streets and threw stones at the police.

Pickett was about to speak about what he was witnessing on Young and Lamar streets when he was in the midst of tear gas.

"Doug, I'm trying to get out of … trying to get out of the tear gas (cough), this is killing us, so we're going behind the line (more coughing)." I apologize, friends.

Pickett moved further away from the tear gas and continued his report.

He and his photographer did several more live reports throughout the newscast without incident.