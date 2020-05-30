United States Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Newsom's Limits on Religious Services

WASHINGTON (AP) – A divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits to attendance at worship services that were imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Faced with the dissent of the four most conservative judges, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four court liberals in rejecting a request from the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista.

The church argued that the limits on how many people can attend its services violate constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and had been seeking an order in time for services on Sunday. The church said it has crowds of 200 to 300 people for its services.

Roberts briefly wrote that the restriction that allows churches to reopen to 25% of their capacity, with no more than 100 worshipers at a time, "seems consistent,quot; with the First Amendment. Roberts said similar or stricter limits apply to concerts, movies, and sporting events "where large groups of people gather in close proximity for long periods of time."

Judge Brett Kavanaugh dissented that the restriction "discriminates against places of worship and is in favor of comparable secular businesses. Such discrimination violates the First Amendment." Kavanaugh pointed out to supermarkets, restaurants, hair salons, cannabis dispensaries, and other businesses that are not subject to the same restrictions.

California's lower courts had previously rejected the churches' requests.

The court also rejected an appeal from two churches in the Chicago area that opposed Governor Jay Pritzker's 10-faithful limit on religious services. Before the court acted, Pritzker modified the restrictions to allow up to 100 people at a time. There were no registered dissidents.