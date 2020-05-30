Twitter is not a government, but it is the best we have

This week, Twitter found the courage to finally deal with its most toxic user: the President of the United States. After giving one of Trump's unreliable tweets a modest reality check, the president exploded in a tantrum. He threatened to "shut down,quot; social media companies and then personally attacked a Twitter employee to intimidate and harass him. Then Trump quickly threatened Twitter with revenge by signing an executive order of scorched earth that would destroy the entire internet. Trump's Republican lackeys, including Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), rushed to hit the President's ego with misleading interpretations of the law and threats of sue Twitter.

Republicans who recently warned of a "government takeover of the internet,quot; are now organizing one in reverse, trying to turn the internet into government.

So is Twitter a public entity that doesn't deserve First Amendment protections? No, that is silly, but there is at least some irony in this idea of ​​going after internet companies again. Social media giants like Twitter, Facebook and Reddit have long sold a vision of themselves as exalted public cadres. In this vision, they bring together people from all over the world and even lift them out of poverty from being disconnected, guaranteeing them the right to freedom of expression.

In 2017, sometime at the height of Facebook's self-esteem, Mark Zuckerberg shared a vision of his social network as a kind of quasi-government that is found between social institutions and real governments:

Our world is more connected than ever and we face global problems that span national borders. As the largest global community, Facebook can explore examples of how community governance could work at scale.

Facebook went on to build institutions that closely resemble the checks and balances of a real government. This year, the company announced to members of its new supervisory board, something like a Facebook supreme court, that they will make moderation decisions independently. They can advise on Facebook's policies and even override the Facebook CEO. The group includes several political aristocrats, including the former Prime Minister of Denmark. This is what Zuckerberg said about the group:

The council will be an advocate for our community, supporting the right of people to freedom of expression and ensuring that we fulfill our responsibility to keep people safe.

That sounds a lot like something a government would say!

Facebook's adopted role as something like a government has led it to a stance on freedom of expression that often frustrates its ability to manage its community. Just this week The Wall Street Journal He reported that Facebook ignored the internal analysis, suggesting that its algorithm was responsible for fueling the split. (Executives reportedly ignored it.) As my colleague Casey Newton wrote in 2018, it took a genocide in Myanmar for Facebook to realize that some speeches are so hateful that they cannot be kept just because they are newsworthy.

Outside of extreme cases, Facebook is still trying to appear neutral in police speech. In a public speech on freedom of expression last year, Zuckerberg said Facebook does not verify political ads because it is "not correct for a private company to censor politicians or news in a democracy." When Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey confronted Trump this week, Zuckerberg hit his rival Fox News. "We have a different policy than Twitter on this," said Zuckerberg, even though the company's policies aren't really that different. "I firmly believe that Facebook should not be the arbiter of the truth of everything that people say online."

Facebook is the greatest example with the majority of users, but again, it is not unique. When I rode the Reddit internet campaign bus during the 2012 election, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian carried a "Declaration of Internet Freedom,quot; from town to town. They actually wrote it on a giant roll of paper, like revolutionary cosplayers:

Unfortunately, the era of Reddit enlightenment quickly crashed and burned when the company tried to do it both ways – to portray itself as a government that would honor an almost unlimited right to freedom of expression while inviting advertisers to make their brands live next to tobacco. , racism and nude photos of celebrities. As Reddit let the Nazis go crazy on their website to look like it was principled, it started to look like a failed state. The company eventually learned that it cannot survive while pretending to be the government, so it adopted stricter rules against harassment and restraint, and began to progressively isolate and ban entire forums full of rioters.

Then there is Twitter. Twitter once identified itself as "the freedom of speech wing of the freedom of speech party," a concise doctrine that clung to the company as an unpleasant odor when invaded by bad actors. Twitter and colleagues in the industry have long operated on the principle that "more speech is better," despite internally acknowledging that in many cases this is a dangerous assumption with deadly consequences. I am sure that technology visionaries really believe that they are doing the right thing by maximizing freedom of expression, although this principle may seem good for growth.

On the other hand, Twitter, Facebook and other important social networks have definitely increased the application against bad content in recent years. Organized harassment campaigns and an increase in state-sponsored misinformation have threatened the integrity of the networks. Robust moderation is not only a right of expression guaranteed by the First Amendment, but also rational business choice. So why have these companies been so afraid of publicly flexing their right to moderate? One answer is bullying.

Tech companies have been besieged in recent years by a right-wing campaign against "bias," led by President Trump and prominent Republicans. Even though conservative bias lawsuits routinely fail in court, tech companies have lived in constant fear of the erratic anger of the president and the anger of his supporters. As soon as Twitter tagged Trump's tweet this week, White House agents incited harassment against an individual Twitter employee, who began receiving death threats. Trump has made it clear that challenging him comes at a severe and immediate cost.

Trump's wave of reactionary fury, once mocked by his peers, has gripped the Republican party. Republican peers who once denounced him as a joke and a swindler are now greasy wheels on his engine of rancor and revenge. He has avoided all responsibility in office, which by extension seems to have convinced Republicans that they can get away with extremely unpopular policies even in an election year.

Meanwhile, we are experiencing many emergencies at once. More than 100,000 people have died from the new coronavirus, and many of these deaths are likely to have been prevented by a competent federal response. More than 40 million people have applied for unemployment in the country this year, threatening a new Great Depression. Police officers continue to kill blacks with impunity, causing national mourning and civil unrest. The country once again faces geopolitical threats from nations that intend to disrupt the fragile machinery of our democracy. To compound all this trauma, we have the burden of a president who, by any conceivable standard, is not fit to serve the public.

The Facebook and Twitter moderation decisions may seem frivolous distractions on a typical day, but in the context of allowing the Trump administration, they must be viewed in the broader context of American life. When the safeguards we think we had to prevent harm from someone like Donald Trump have failed, what else is there? Who else has enough power to help change course against a government that is sliding towards authoritarianism and corruption? What if one of those people is the CEO of Twitter?

Trump's presidency has been defined by cruelty and chaos, but one thing has been consistent: the man loves to tweet. He used Twitter during his first presidential campaign as a zero-day attack on traditional institutions. A day could not go by in 2016 without the president's increasingly outrageous tweets leaking through the television news. Twitter may have privately considered its role in helping Trump be elected in subsequent years, but he publicly held the position that the president's tweets are newsworthy and important to democracy, even if the president violated the Twitter policies.

The president was above the law on Twitter, until now. Jack Dorsey has finally cracked down on a president who wants to remove all controls on his power, both public and private. As journalist Kevin Roose put it, as a former forum warrior, Trump has sparked a high-stakes fight with the mods. Modifications are improving.

Republicans have spent years spinning a false story of conservative persecution, and now they are trying to kill their imaginary monster. Trump and his allies want to strip Twitter of their own right to freedom of expression just by challenging the President for his lies and bad behavior. They plan to do so by turning the democratic vision of the Internet against itself: falsely arguing that social platforms are not spiritually public, but legally public. Having failed to govern, Trump wants to saddle Twitter with the responsibility to govern.

Twitter is not the government, but it has a power that the government does not have. You have the right to say that the President is lying. You have the right not to distribute your calls to violence. And you have the right to ban it entirely. Twitter has these rights just like you and I, because of the First Amendment, which prohibits the government from restricting what we say or forcing us to say what it wants. In a way, Jack Dorsey has gotten exactly what he wanted. He is the leader of the freedom of expression wing of the freedom of expression party.

For once, the answer to bad speech is more speech. Twitter is speaking out loud.