Twitter hides Donald Trump's tweet for & # 39; glorify violence & # 39; – Last News

Twitter concealed a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday, accusing him of violating his rules by "glorifying violence,quot; in a message saying that looters in the Minneapolis protests would be shot.

Twitter's decision to step in, at a time of racially charged civil unrest in U.S. cities, intensifies the dispute between Trump and tech companies.

It came just hours after Trump signed an executive order threatening Silicon Valley social media companies with new regulations on freedom of expression.

"… These HITS are disgracing the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him all the time. Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shooting begins. Thank you! "Trump's tweet read.

Trump's message can now be seen only after clicking on a notice that reads: "This Tweet violated Twitter's Rules on glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public interest for the Tweet to remain accessible." .

A Twitter spokeswoman said CEO Jack Dorsey had been informed of the decision to tag Trump's tweet before applying the tag.

Trump issued his tweet after days of unrest in Minneapolis, where peaceful protests gave way to a third night of arson, looting and vandalism as protesters voiced their anger at the death of Floyd, a black man seen on a breathless video as he a white police officer The officer knelt on his neck.

Trump has condemned the murder of Floyd and promised justice.

Four police officers involved in Floyd's death have been fired and the FBI is investigating.

The incident was one of several murders of black people in the United States in recent months that has sparked outrage. The Minneapolis night sky was lit with flames from a police compound that had been set on fire overnight.

The sympathy protests also took place in other US cities. USA In Louisville, Kentucky, police said seven people were shot and that at least one was in critical condition.

Protesters expressed fury at another police murder of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot dead during a raid on her apartment in March. The Louisville mayor has asked the FBI to review a police investigation into his death.

& # 39; PREVENTION OF VIOLENCE & # 39;

In a thread, Twitter said it had taken action on Trump's tweet "for the sake of preventing others from getting inspired to commit violent acts."

People will still "be able to retweet with comments, but they will not be able to like, reply or retweet."

Twitter's action came after Trump said he would introduce legislation that could remove or weaken a law that has protected Internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook.

The proposed legislation is part of an executive order that Trump signed Thursday afternoon. Trump had attacked Twitter for tagging tweets this week about unsubstantiated claims of vote-by-mail fraud. Twitter added a warning that encourages readers to check the posts.

Twitter's decision to intervene in Trump's messages is in contrast to Facebook, whose CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Fox News in an interview earlier this week: "I firmly believe that Facebook should not be the arbiter of the truth of everything. what people say online. "

Floyd's death has rekindled protests that have erupted repeatedly in recent years over the murders of black people. In the video circulated this week, Floyd can be heard gasping "I can't breathe,quot; as an officer knelt on his neck, a phrase also uttered by Eric Garner, whose death while in a police choke in New York in 2014 caused in the whole country Indignation.

Protesters say authorities have responded harshly to protests by African-Americans, comparing that to the peaceful response to protests by mostly white, sometimes armed, Trump supporters in recent weeks, and called for the uprising of the blockages intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

