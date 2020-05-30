Twitter had been drawing a line for months when Trump crossed it

OAKLAND, California – Jack Dorsey was awake Thursday night at his San Francisco home speaking online with his executives when their conversation was interrupted: President Trump had just released another report. message On twitter.

Tensions between Twitter, where Dorsey is the CEO, and Trump had been busy for days over the president's aggressive tweets and the company's decision to start tagging some of them. In his latest message, Trump weighed in on the clashes between police and protesters in Minneapolis, saying: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins."

A group of more than 10 Twitter officials, including lawyers and policymakers, came together quickly to virtually review Trump's post and debate on the Slack messaging system and Google Docs if it pushed people into violence.

In 2018, two of the president's tweets were highlighted for Twitter officials. In one, Trump discussed the launch of nuclear weapons in North Korea, which some employees believed violated the company's policy against violent threats. In the other, he called a former aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, "a crazed, weeping poor man,quot; and "that dog."

At the time, Twitter had rules against Harassing messages like the tweet about Mrs. Manigault Newman, but she left the tweet up.

The company began working on a specific solution to allow it to respond to violent and inaccurate messages from Mr. Trump and other world leaders without deleting the messages. Dorsey had expressed interest in finding a compromise, executives said. It also unfolded labels to denote that a tweet needed factual verification or had videos and photos that had been altered to be misleading.

The effort was overseen by Vijaya Gadde, who heads Twitter's legal, policy, trust and security teams. The labels for world leaders, revealed last June, explained how a politician's message had broken a Twitter policy and taken away tools that could amplify it, such as retweets and likes.

"We want to elevate healthy conversations on Twitter, and that can sometimes mean providing context," Del Harvey, Twitter's vice president of trust and security, said in an interview this year.

When the labels were introduced, Trump was not the only head of state testing Twitter's limits. Shortly before Twitter posted them, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted a sexually explicit video, and Iranian leader Ali Khamenei posted threatening comments about Israel.

Last month, Twitter used the tags on a tweet from Brazilian politician Osmar Terra in which he falsely claimed that quarantine increased coronavirus cases.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules," the tag said. "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public interest that the Tweet remain accessible."

On Tuesday, Twitter officials began discussing the labeling of Trump's messages after he falsely claimed that mail ballots were illegally printed and implied that they would lead to fraud in the November election. His tweets were flagged on Twitter through a portal he had opened specifically for nonprofit groups and local officials involved in electoral integrity to report content that could discourage or interfere with voting.

Twitter quickly concluded that Trump had posted false information about the mail ballots. The company then tagged two of its tweets, urging people to "get the facts,quot; about voting by mail. An internal team of data verifiers also put together a list of what people should know about mail ballots.

Trump responded, drafting an executive order designed to remove Section 230. He and his allies also singled out a Twitter employee who had publicly criticized him and other Republicans, falsely suggesting that the employee was responsible for the labels.

"Looting leads to shooting," Trump wrote, adding that he did not want violence to occur. "It was talked about as fact."

This time, Twitter did not tag the tweet.

