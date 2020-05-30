Twitter had been drawing a line for months when Trump crossed it

OAKLAND, California – Jack Dorsey was awake Thursday night at his San Francisco home speaking online with his executives when their conversation was interrupted: President Trump had just released another report. message On twitter.
Tensions between Twitter, where Dorsey is the CEO, and Trump had been busy for days over the president's aggressive tweets and the company's decision to start tagging some of them. In his latest message, Trump weighed in on the clashes between police and protesters in Minneapolis, saying: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins."
A group of more than 10 Twitter officials, including lawyers and policymakers, came together quickly to virtually review Trump's post and debate on the Slack messaging system and Google Docs if it pushed people into violence.
They soon came to a conclusion. And after midnight, Mr. Dorsey gave his thumbs up: Twitter would Hides Trump's tweet behind a warning tag that said the message violated his policy against glorifying violence. It was the first time Twitter applied that specific warning to tweets from any public figure.
The action has sparked a broad fight over whether social media companies should be responsible for what appears on their sites and how they were responsible for months of debate on Twitter. For more than a year, the company had been building infrastructure to limit the impact of objectionable messages from world leaders, creating rules about what would and would not be allowed, and designing a plan for when Trump inevitably broke them.
But the path to that point was not easy. Within Twitter, dealing with Trump's tweets, which are the equivalent of a presidential megaphone, was an uneven and uneven process. Some executives repeatedly urged Mr. Dorsey to take action on the inflammatory posts, while others insisted that he hold back, staying away as the company had for years.
Outside of Twitter, critics of the president urged the company to shut it down while pushing the limits with insults and falsehoods, noting that ordinary users were sometimes suspended for minor transgressions. But Twitter argued that the posts by Trump and other world leaders deserved special leeway because of their journalistic value.
Efforts were complicated by Mr. Dorsey, 43, who was sometimes absent on meditative travel and retreats before the coronavirus pandemic. He often delegated political decisions, watching the debate from the side so as not to dominate with his own views. And it often didn't weigh until the last minute.
Now Twitter is at war with Trump over the treatment of his posts, which has implications for the future of social media discourse. In the past week, the company for the first time Fact checks and other warning labels were added to three of Mr. Trump's messages, refuting their accuracy or flagging them as inappropriate.
In response, a furious Mr. Trump It issued an executive order designed to limit the legal protections that technology companies enjoy and posted more angry messages.
Twitter's position is precarious. The company is grappling with right-wing bias charges about tagging Trump's tweets; One of its executives has faced a sustained campaign of online harassment. However, Twitter critics on the left said that by leaving Trump's tweets and not banning him from the site, he was enabling the president.
"It's really about whether Twitter blinks or not," said James Grimmelmann, a law professor at Cornell University. "You really have to stick to your weapons and make sure you do it right."
Twitter is preparing for a protracted battle with Trump. Some employees have closed their social media accounts and removed their professional affiliation to avoid being harassed. The executives, hiding at home, virtually meet to discuss next steps while also driving A wave of disinformation related to the pandemic.
This account of how Twitter cracked down on Mr. Trump's tweets was based on interviews with nine current and former company employees and others working with Mr. Dorsey outside of Twitter. They declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak in public and because they feared being targeted by Trump supporters.
A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment. Dorsey tweeted on Friday that the fact-checking process must be open to the public so that the facts are "verifiable by all."
Trump said on Twitter that his recent statements were "very simple,quot; and that "no one should have a problem with this other than those who hate and those who seek to cause trouble on social media." The White House declined to comment.
The confrontation between Trump and Twitter has raised doubts about freedom of expression. Below In Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, social media companies are protected from further liability for content posted on their platforms. Republican lawmakers have argued that companies are acting as publishers rather than mere content distributors and should be stripped of those protections.
But a non-intervention approach by companies has allowed bullying and abuse to proliferate online, said Lee Bollinger, president of Columbia University and a professor of the First Amendment. So companies, he said, have to deal with how to moderate content and take more responsibility, without losing their legal protections.
"These platforms have achieved incredible power and influence," Bollinger said, adding that moderation was a necessary response. "There is a greater risk to American democracy by allowing unbridled speech on these private platforms."
For years, Twitter did not touch Trump's messages. But as it continued to use Twitter to taunt rivals and spread falsehoods, the company faced mounting criticism.
That sparked internal debates. Dorsey watched the discussions, sometimes raising questions about who might be hurt by Twitter posts or her moderation decisions, executives said.
In 2018, two of the president's tweets were highlighted for Twitter officials. In one, Trump discussed the launch of nuclear weapons in North Korea, which some employees believed violated the company's policy against violent threats. In the other, he called a former aide, Omarosa Manigault Newman, "a crazed, weeping poor man,quot; and "that dog."
At the time, Twitter had rules against Harassing messages like the tweet about Mrs. Manigault Newman, but she left the tweet up.
The company began working on a specific solution to allow it to respond to violent and inaccurate messages from Mr. Trump and other world leaders without deleting the messages. Dorsey had expressed interest in finding a compromise, executives said. It also unfolded labels to denote that a tweet needed factual verification or had videos and photos that had been altered to be misleading.
The effort was overseen by Vijaya Gadde, who heads Twitter's legal, policy, trust and security teams. The labels for world leaders, revealed last June, explained how a politician's message had broken a Twitter policy and taken away tools that could amplify it, such as retweets and likes.
"We want to elevate healthy conversations on Twitter, and that can sometimes mean providing context," Del Harvey, Twitter's vice president of trust and security, said in an interview this year.
When the labels were introduced, Trump was not the only head of state testing Twitter's limits. Shortly before Twitter posted them, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted a sexually explicit video, and Iranian leader Ali Khamenei posted threatening comments about Israel.
Last month, Twitter used the tags on a tweet from Brazilian politician Osmar Terra in which he falsely claimed that quarantine increased coronavirus cases.
"This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules," the tag said. "However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public interest that the Tweet remain accessible."
On Tuesday, Twitter officials began discussing the labeling of Trump's messages after he falsely claimed that mail ballots were illegally printed and implied that they would lead to fraud in the November election. His tweets were flagged on Twitter through a portal he had opened specifically for nonprofit groups and local officials involved in electoral integrity to report content that could discourage or interfere with voting.
Twitter quickly concluded that Trump had posted false information about the mail ballots. The company then tagged two of its tweets, urging people to "get the facts,quot; about voting by mail. An internal team of data verifiers also put together a list of what people should know about mail ballots.
Trump responded, drafting an executive order designed to remove Section 230. He and his allies also singled out a Twitter employee who had publicly criticized him and other Republicans, falsely suggesting that the employee was responsible for the labels.
Dorsey and his executives remained vigilant. Wednesday Twitter He tagged hundreds of other tweets, including ones that falsely claimed to include images of Derek Chauvin, the white police officer accused of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, an African-American man in Minnesota.
Trump did not give up. Even after Twitter screamed his shooting tweet to glorify violence, he aware The same feeling again.
"Looting leads to shooting," Trump wrote, adding that he did not want violence to occur. "It was talked about as fact."
This time, Twitter did not tag the tweet.