TSR Updatez: George Floyd's family hires former New York coroner Dr. Michael Baden to perform a private autopsy

According to @dailynews, George Floyd's family has hired former New York City coroner Michael Baden to perform a private autopsy.

During a press conference, #BenjaminCrump stated, "We just spoke to (the) district attorney recently. We are going to regain custody of # GeorgeFloyd's body, and bring in Dr. Michael Baden to perform an independent autopsy because we saw him in the case #EricGarner and in many other cases in which these people who work with him have the city come up with things that are an illusion ".

More recently, Baden performed an autopsy on Jeffrey Epstein, at the request of his brother. He also testified for OJ Simpson's defense.

This occurs after CNN reported that the initial autopsy discovered that Floyd's strength and health conditions contributed to his death; However, the report also suggested that Floyd potential. intoxicants in your system.

As previously reported, Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with the death of George Floyd. This comes after the nights of protests in Minneapolis. While some were peaceful, others included the looting and burning of 3 police precincts. At the moment, it is not clear if the other officers will be charged in the death of George Floyd, but they have been fired.

As you know, George Floyd died, during an arrest, on Monday. A 17-year-old boy filmed the incident and posted the video, in which it went viral.

