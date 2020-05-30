Trump says he would take hydroxychloroquine again, which is even more dangerous than it sounds – BGR

President Trump said he would return to taking hydroxychloroquine "if he thought he was exposed,quot; to the new coronavirus, even after extensive tests have shown that the antimalarial drug is not as effective in treating COVID-19 as initially believed.

The drug can have serious side effects, and there is also no evidence that it can prevent infection.

Separately, a study looking at hydroxychloroquine prescriptions over a 10-week period found a significant increase in orders compared to 2019, especially after Trump approved hydroxychloroquine on television in mid-March.

Of all the experimental drugs used in COVID-19 therapies, hydroxychloroquine is the most controversial, and that is due to one man. President Trump has been advocating the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the new coronavirus since the first studies suggested that the drug might work. Their enthusiasm lessened when the results of larger studies came to highlight the severe cardiac side effects of antimalarial medication in patients with COVID-19. Trump later revived him by making a surprising comment on television.

Trump said he had been taking hydroxychloroquine, and then announced that his regimen would be discontinued. Since then, we have seen the results of a large study that looked at nearly 100,000 patients with COVID-19, and concluded that hydroxychloroquine is more likely to cause serious health problems than offer benefits for patients with coronavirus. Hydroxychloroquine studies were suspended by the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this week, and France and other EU countries followed suit. You may think that would be the end of the story, but you would be wrong. Trump said he would still take the drug if the virus were to spread, despite no evidence that it works, and that's even more dangerous than it sounds.

Trump told White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that he feels "perfect,quot; after his hydroxychloroquine therapy, The hill reports. "It feels absolutely great after taking this regimen," he said. McEnany spoke to Trump about the drug ahead of Thursday's briefing, and the president said he would "take it again if he thought he was exposed."

Trump said last week that he was taking zinc hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure, although there is no evidence that this particular therapy can prevent infection with the new coronavirus.

McEnany said during the briefing that Americans should consult their doctors when considering taking the drug, which should be prescribed. But she said hydroxychloroquine has been approved for off-label use, and that it is safe for other conditions.

"There's a lot of hyperbole about this not being safe. Some of the things I've seen reported: There are consequences of dissuading people from being recruited into actual clinical trials," said McEnany. "It is important to note that this drug has been used safely by millions of people for a long time."

The problem with this particular shot is that it is incredibly fake. Yes, the antimalarial drug that is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis works for those medical conditions, and is safe to use. But COVID-19 therapy requires much higher doses, and it is that increased concentration that can lead to dangerous side effects. It is important to emphasize that hydroxychloroquine can really kill you.

More dangerous is the fact that the drug is widely available, and some people may want to use it because the president said it is good or because they have allegedly treated it with it.

It turns out that Americans have heard all this talk about hydroxychloroquine and bought a lot of drugs in the past few months. A new study from Brigham and Women & # 39; s Hospital compared prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine and other commonly prescribed medications for the same 10-week period in 2019 and 2020. As expected, hydroxychloroquine prescriptions skyrocketed, as seen in the charts above and below.

"There have been indications that hydroxychloroquine prescription has increased and a shortage has been reported, but this study highlights the extent to which excess hydroxychloroquine / chloroquine prescriptions were filled nationwide," said the corresponding author, Dr. Haider Warraich. MedicalXpress. "This analysis does not include patients who were prescribed HCQ in a hospital setting; this means that patients may have been taking the medications at home, without supervision or control of side effects."

The team examined prescriptions between February 16 and April 25, and found that supplies of all the drugs they observed peaked during the week of March 15-21, 2020. Trump declared a national emergency on March 13. March. The first hydroxychloroquine study appeared as a preprint on March 17, and Trump approved the drug on March 19.

The team found that hydroxychloroquine / chloroquine fillers for 28 tablets increased from 2,208 prescriptions in 2019 to 45,858 orders in 2020. That's a 1.977% increase. During the full 10 weeks, there were 483,425 excess hydroxychloroquine fillers compared to the same period last year. The shortage of hydroxychloroquine for patients who really need it has also been observed during the period.

"During this pandemic, there has been good information and misinformation about the benefits and potential harm of common medications like hydroxychloroquine, and it has been conjectured that proven medications for heart failure may be harmful in this patient population," said Warraich. . "A positive finding is that we did not see a marked reduction in prescription stocks for chronic and routine care, but our findings for HCQ are troubling."

President Trump speaking to reporters at the White House. Image Source: Shutterstock