Trump cuts off WHO funding as the U.S. economy clouds early recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) – Gloomy employment and spending figures darkened prospects for an early recovery in the US. USA As the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, even as states moved to reopen more sectors.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will end its support for the World Health Organization, accusing it of not responding adequately to the pandemic due to China's "total control,quot; over the UN agency.

Trump said Chinese officials "ignored,quot; their obligations to report to the WHO and pressured the agency to deceive the world when the virus was first discovered.

The United States is the largest source of financial support for WHO, and its departure is expected to significantly weaken the organization. Trump said the United States would be "redirecting,quot; the money to "other urgent global public health needs that deserve it," without providing details.

The WHO declined to comment on the announcement.

Asian countries have also been tentatively moving towards a return to a type of normality. Around 400 German managers, workers and their families began to return to China aboard charter flights, as multinational companies in the world's second-largest economy are looking to get their operations up and running again.

More than 5,200 German companies operate in China and employ more than 1 million people.

"We know that there is a great demand in the German business community for more foreign employees to return to China," said Jens Hildebrandt, executive director of the German Chamber of Commerce in northern China.

China reported that it reported four new confirmed cases on Saturday, all brought from outside the country, and no new deaths. Only 63 people remained in treatment.

South Korea reported 39 new cases on Saturday, most of them in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have linked the infections to the warehouse workers. Until now, authorities have maintained the gradual reopening of schools in the hope that recent broadcasts can be contained quickly.

Statistics from the US Department of Commerce USA Released on Friday showed a record drop in spending of 13.6% in April, a day after a federal jobs report showed that another 2 million Americans were out of a job last week. Consumer spending is the main driver of the American economy.

The figures showed that consumers are unable or unwilling to spend, as wages and salaries, normally the key component of overall revenue, sank by $ 740 billion annualized in April.

The latest job loss figures from the United States Department of Labor brought 41 million to all Americans who have applied for unemployment since the closings in mid-March.

Bad economic news in the US USA They were echoed in Europe, where an extensive social welfare network was showing signs of wear and tear, when protests erupted for a second day in Spain against the layoffs of French automaker Renault and Italy's leading central banker warned that "uncertainty is very widespread. " . "

However, the Italian Ministry of Health reported that there were no critical spikes in coronavirus infection in any region, giving a go-ahead for Italy's planned reopening on June 3 for interregional travel by Italians and Europeans alike.

Meanwhile, the Russian government released updated coronavirus statistics to include deaths of those who tested positive for the virus but died of other causes.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova's announcement on Friday followed criticism from some Russian and Western experts who alleged that Russian authorities reported that the deaths of COVID-19 were minor for political reasons.

US cities and states USA They are under increasing pressure to reopen, especially for service industries that have seen the number of customers evaporate. However, New Orleans is likely to ease restrictions on meetings and business more slowly than the rest of Louisiana, a city health official said Friday.

Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Monday whether Louisiana will further tighten the restrictions when current emergency orders expire June 5.

Florida hopes to revive its tourism industry, with Universal Orlando planning to reopen its hotels on June 2. SeaWorld plans to start receiving visitors again starting June 11, and Walt Disney World announced that it will begin reopening in phases on July 11.

With most Las Vegas businesses and all casinos closed through April, state regulators reported Friday that monthly gambling tax revenue decreased nearly 100% compared to the previous year. Tourism officials recorded fewer than 107,000 visitors to Las Vegas during the month, 97% less than a year ago.

In Missouri, authorities said they were trying to notify "large numbers of unknown people,quot; after someone who attended crowded pool parties on Memorial Day weekend at Lake of the Ozarks gave positive for COVID-19. Party videos circulated widely online, and many people criticized revelers for ignoring social distancing guidelines.

New York City, the nation's worst pandemic hotspot, was on track to begin reopening on June 8 as the state gradually loosens restrictions, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

A federal public health study released Friday found that the spark that started the US coronavirus epidemic. USA It came during a three-week window from mid-January to early February, before the nation stopped travel from China.

Worldwide, the virus has infected about 5.9 million people and killed about 360,000, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The actual dimensions of the disaster are believed to be significantly larger, and experts say many victims died without being examined.

___

Sewell reported from Cincinnati. Associated Press writer Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire, and AP reporters from around the world contributed to this report.

___

