Trump claims that protesters in DC risked confronting & # 39; vicious dogs & # 39;

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said Saturday that many Secret Service agents were "waiting for action,quot; and ready to unleash "the most vicious dogs and the most sinister weapons I have seen,quot; if protesters were angry at his response George Floyd's death had crossed the White House security fence.

In a series of tweets hours after hundreds of protesters had congregated outside the White House and had met with officers in riot gear, Trump belittled them, doubting their loyalty to Floyd's memory, saying they were just "causing problems "and were,quot; professionally managed. "He offered no evidence to back up his claims, and the president even seemed to invite supporters to make his presence felt:" Do I understand that tonight is MAGIC NIGHT IN THE WHITE HOUSE? "

Trump said he had "seen every move,quot; from inside the executive mansion and "could not have felt safer,quot; as the Secret Service let the protesters continue, "but every time someone … got too playful or out out of place, quickly down, so I didn't know what hit them. " The president also directed criticism from social media to the mayors of Washington and Minneapolis.

Floyd is the black man who was handcuffed when he died in Minneapolis Monday after a police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and begging for air. Protests have erupted in US cities. USA In the following days.

Trump's reference to "vicious dogs,quot; who are possibly making fun of protesters revisits images of the civil rights movement when protesters confronted police dogs and high-pressure fire hoses.

Trump's tweets came hours before he planned to leave for the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to take another chance as he witnessed the first launch on American soil in nearly a decade of astronauts into space. He visited Cape Canaveral on Wednesday, but the launch had to be canceled due to weather.

Muriel Bowser, mayor of the nation's capital, responded to the president saying that “as he hides behind his fence in fear / alone, I am with people peacefully exercising their First Amendment right after the #GeorgeFloyd assassination and hundreds of years of institutionality. racism. "He also called for people in the District of Columbia and across the country,quot; to exercise great restraint even as this President continues to try to divide us. "

In protests that spread beyond midnight, people threw pieces of bricks, bottles, and other objects at the Secret Service and US Park Police officers. USA That they were in riot gear behind the barricades around the White House. Protesters sometimes kicked and beat officers and fought on the barricades.

The crowd of hundreds chanted "No Justice, No Peace,quot; and "Say His Name: George Floyd,quot;.

As some in the crowd became more aggressive, police deployed pepper spray to hold them back and maintain an officer perimeter around the White House. The other protesters came to the aid of the protesters who were sprayed, with red and puffy eyes, offering bottles of milk and water to splash their faces.

By the end of the night, protesters had robbed some 15 barricades and left the police to form a line of officers with riot shields to contain the crowd. At one point, protesters were able to gain control of an officer's shield and set it on fire before attempting to throw it back into the officer line. The police used a smoke device to quickly stop them.

The protest continued for hours before police declared the meeting "illegal,quot; and ordered everyone to leave Lafayette Square, a seven-acre public park located directly north of the White House. Dozens of officers advanced with their shields and fired jets of pepper spray at protesters.

"Outside the park or they will be sprayed," an officer yelled at the crowd.

As officers continued to advance through the park, some protesters broke the pavement bricks and threw pieces at officers. Police did not immediately provide any information about the arrests.

On Thursday, when violence erupted in Minneapolis, Trump tweeted, "When the looting begins, the shooting begins." Trump later said his comments had been misinterpreted. "It frankly means that when there is looting, people are shot and killed," he said.