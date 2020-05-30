Trump calls Minneapolis protesters "thugs,quot;: "When the looting begins, the shooting begins,quot;

CBSN Minnesota has continuous and live coverage of the protests. Download the Up News Info News app or visit cbsnews.com/minnesota see.

Washington – President Trump on Friday called protesters in Minneapolis "thugs,quot; and promised that "when the looting begins, the shooting begins." He tweeted after protesters outraged at the death of a black man in police custody set fire to a police station.

The tweet was quickly flagged by Twitter as "glorifying violence."

Early Thursday, Trump said, "I feel very, very bad,quot; about the death of George Floyd while handcuffed and in the custody of the Minneapolis police. "That is a very shocking sight."

The president's language became more aggressive as violence erupted in Minneapolis on Thursday night. "These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen," he tweeted. "I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him all the time. Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shooting begins. Thank you!"

Twitter quickly tagged the post, saying, "This Tweet violated Twitter's Rules on glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public interest for the Tweet to remain accessible." Remains.

On Friday morning, the White House Twitter account retweeted. Twitter also added the same tag to that one.

Trump's tweet and Twitter reaction came after the president signed an executive order Thursday targeting the legal shield that protects social media companies from liability for content posted by users on their platforms. That happened after a first check of facts by Twitter in your tweets this week.

Social media companies view President Trump's executive order as a threat to internet freedom

The president's quote on Twitter – "when the looting begins, the shooting begins,quot; – was said by former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley during a December 1967 press conference, according to The Washington Post.

Miami had a long history of aggressive police. The Post said that quote was cited by a national commission as a contributing factor to the riots that erupted in Miami's mostly black section of Liberty City in August 1968.

An accompanying tweet from Mr. Trump harshly criticized Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: "I can't go back and see this happen in a big American city, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Whether it's the very weak radical left-wing mayor, Jacob Frey, act together and get the City under control, or I'll send the National Guard over there and get the job done right … "

The National Guard had already been called at that time.

At an overnight press conference, Frey did not appear to be aware of Trump's tweets. He asked the journalists to read them to him. As they did so, he shook his head.

Then he said, anger clearly audible in his voice: "Weakness refuses to take responsibility for its own actions. Weakness is pointing a finger at someone else during a time of crisis. Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We're strong as hell. Is this a difficult period of time? Yes. But you'd better be sure we're going to get through this. "

Trump, new approach of the sponsors

Trump and his allies have been questioning the conduct of an officer and calling for justice for Floyd.

But some activists see political calculations for the election year.

"This is the first race-tinged case I have heard him speak,quot; as president, said the Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist and Trump critic who has known the president for decades. "So he can't be bothered when people feel like they're empty words because he's so out of place."

Trump has been silent about a series of high-profile police-related murders, including that of Stephon Clark, a black man shot by Sacramento police in 2018.

"This is something that is a local matter and it is something that we believe should be left to the local authorities," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at the time.

He never addressed the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who was strangled by police trying to arrest him for selling loose cigarettes.

But Mr. Trump is in the past few weeks as he has repeatedly expressed dismay at images of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man shot dead in Georgia in February while running.

"You know, my heart goes out to parents, family and friends," he told reporters this month. "It is a heartbreaking thing."

The president left open the possibility of some other explanation, saying: "It could be something we didn't see on the tape."

Trump and his allies have been even clearer about Floyd's death.

Trump "was very upset when he saw that video," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday. "He wants justice to be done."

–– Brian Dakss contributed to this report.