Trippie Redd exits boxing match with YK Osiris at the last minute

Trippie Redd retired from his boxing match. According to a new report from Hot New Hip Hop, the artist, who had a planned fight with YK Osiris, decided to withdraw from the fight at the last minute because he did not want to associate with "bulls ** t,quot;. "

Earlier in the week, YK battled Lil ’Tjay in a match that mocked two of hip-hop's biggest names right now, Tory Lanez, and controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine. After the fight, YK started looking for a new opponent.

On May 28, Thursday, YK announced that he and Trippie Redd would face off on Instagram Live, with Tekashi 6ix9ine and DJ Akademiks as commentators. Just a few hours before he was supposed to go down, Trippie said he wasn't going to.

Trippie Redd said on Instagram that he thought it was going to be a fight, but it turns out it wasn't going to go the way he expected. Trippie referred to himself as a "true n * gga,quot;, and one he couldn't associate with a boxing match on social media.

It's not entirely clear why Trippie Redd pulled out of the fight, but some commenters on social media claimed that it had something to do with the sudden involvement of Tekashi 6ix9ine. Obviously Trippie and Tekashi have a history, and the comments would be one-sided.

As most know, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been the contempt of the hip-hop community since he was released from prison at his home earlier this year. The rapper came out because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said he suffered from asthma and was at risk while remaining behind bars.

In addition, Tekashi 6ix9ine acted as a federal informant in the conviction, sentencing, and subsequent imprisonment of his former associates of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, which is why the feds described him as a "star witness."

Obviously being described as a "star witness,quot; was sacrilegious among many in the rap industry, and some fans believe Trippie dropped out for this reason.



