Trevor Lawrence de Clemson knows that white athletes cannot ignore the fight against racial injustice

Trevor Lawrence of Clemson might be just 20 years old, but he's showing wisdom beyond his years.

On Friday, Lawrence joined a wave of athletes who spoke out against racial injustices following George Floyd's death earlier in the week. Lawrence tweeted his support for black athletes by saying that "he will join (his) brothers who deal with, and continually deal with, things that I will never experience," presumably as a white athlete.

There has to be a change in the way of thinking. The rational must overcome the irrational. Justice must overcome injustice. Love must be greater than hate. If you put yourself in someone else's place and don't like the way they feel, that's when you know that things must change. – Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

I am on the side of my brothers in that treatment, and I deal continuously with things that I will never experience. The injustice is clear … and so is the hatred. It can no longer be explained. If you are still "explaining,quot; it, check your heart and ask why. – Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

Lawrence's tweets in their entirety:

As long as there isn't exactly There has been a torrent of white athletes in support of Floyd and the minority protesters, there have been several white sports figures ready to defend black Americans, including Carson Wentz of the Eagles, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and player retired from the NFL Kyle Long.

To that end, the desire of black athletes, sports figures, and personalities of white athletes with platforms to speak out and support their black cohorts in the face of injustice has never been stronger. On Friday, ESPN's Jalen Rose asked white athletes to join black Americans, while San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane specifically asked athletes like Tom Brady and Sidney Crosby to use their voices to reach the masses. .

Overall, it's encouraging to see white athletes begin to take a stronger stance on racial inequalities in the country. (The strength of their respective postures remains to be seen and is almost impossible to measure.)

And Lawrence, at 20, understands the gravity of his position and platform to offer a rational, measured and fair approach to combat racial inequality and the injustices that currently plague the nation. It is also encouraging to see that Lawrence understands that this problem goes beyond soccer, especially considering that he participates in a sport with predominantly black dressing rooms.

It may not be the responsibility of a white athlete to use a platform, but it still comes with the territory. The racial injustices that the country has seen go beyond politics. That's what makes the continual increase in voices of white athletes encouraging. While it would be easy for them to ignore this fight, many realize how important their support is.