Toya Johnson praises murderous rapper Mike, who said Atlanta protesters should "burn,quot; systemic racism and not the city

Rapper Killer Mike delivered an emotional speech for Atlanta protesters, and Toya Johnson publicly praised him on his social media account. Check out the video he shared.

One commenter said, "America has blood on its hands, it's not about you Mike, it's about blacks."

Another follower brought rapper T.I. and said that ‘T.I. full of trash … he was screaming war … we or they were screaming something else now. This man has to make up his mind … prayers for Atlanta though …

Someone else said: "I understand everything that is happening … protesting what I agree with, but ruining your own city that I am not with … people work too hard for their things … there has to be a better way,quot;.

Another follower posted this message: ‘Killer Mike did an amazing job with his speech. The mayor did a great job choosing him to speak. This is powerful and knowledgeable. "

One commenter said: ‘We are trying the right way and we are still dying! We are hurt, we are frustrated, we are tired! What else is there to do?! & # 39;

Another Instagram installer also spoke about Tip and said: ‘Girl, please, he was just saying to let it burn on Wednesday and all that now that he's in Atlanta, the burning has to stop. Oh ok "

Someone else posted this message: "You must not have seen the race of people doing the most damage !!"

A follower said, "I'm glad someone is speaking out against violence. Because we're only hurting ourselves … Stop making them laugh at us by destroying us more … Please take a stand and form Unity between them … Let's show them how powerful we really are together. "

Someone else said this: 'Absolutely, but these people just want to be silly and burn shit and then not vote 😂🤦🏽‍♀️, but it's only going to get worse, guys, but don't be afraid to have God, he has the last word. . & # 39;

Ad

What do you think about this matter?



Post views:

4 4