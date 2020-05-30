Tony Yayo calls DMX A & # 39; Crackhead & # 39; in response to his lyrical criticism

During a relatively new conversation with Fat Man Scoop, the DMX was asked if he was a Lloyd Banks fan, and the rapper replied, “Lloyd Banks? Lyric? "Hot New Hip Hop claims that DMX couldn't even find four bars that he liked.

Lloyd Banks later found out about the DMX comments and wondered why they were even mentioning it in the first place. DMX reportedly actually confused Lloyd Banks with Tony Yayo. Simply put, DMX was talking about Tony Yayo instead of Banks, making the situation even more confusing.

Not long after the controversy arose, DMX wrote a formal apology stating that a "true n * gga,quot; is needed to admit when you're wrong. The rapper went on to say that he was thinking of Tony Yayo, rather than Lloyd Banks.

DMX went on to say that he "fucks with Banks!" Obviously Tony had something to say about it. On May 29, Tony Yayo wrote that DMX was a "crack head,quot;, and no one cared what he thought anyway, along with a crying and laughing emoji.

Yayo obviously refers to the recent DMX rehab period. On October 13, 2019, Ron Collins reported that DMX entered rehab at the same time he canceled his performance at Def Jam's 35th anniversary party in Williamsburg.

Collins reported last year that the DMX decision was a sudden surprise to others in the industry, especially organizers who, at the last minute, had to find someone to take their place. However, Jadakiss and Fabolous continued to "save the day,quot;.

The Shade Room then explained that DMX had to drop out of the performance because he registered for rehab. Many commenters discussed the incident on Twitter, saying they were happy to know that he was fine and that he was receiving help to get his life back in order.

Another commenter explained that addiction was just a symptom of a much deeper psychological problem that needs to be addressed. DMX fans know that he has struggled on several fronts in the past few decades, including financially.



