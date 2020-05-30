Toni Braxton shares an emotional video after the death of George Floyd

Toni Braxton shared an emotional video after the tragic murder of George Floyd. Her sister Tamar Braxton and David Adefeso also addressed the serious problem these days. Anyway, check out Toni's post on her social media account below.

Toni's fan appreciated the fact that she is using her platform to talk about this important matter.

A follower said: ‘Lord, we need you to free us from all this evil. Our black people only want to live in PEACE and in EQUALITY. We just want to LIVE and BREATHE in PEACE Father, please STOP the violence! "

Someone else posted this message: ‘We are one. Justice for all black lives taken without reason, "and another follower commentator:" All lives matter without hatred, without prejudice to real change. "

An Instagrammer said: & # 39; I am a young black activist that Trynna has an impact on the world 🗣 Follow my page @ blackmovement._ I will fulfill my goals 💛 #blacklivesmatter We Over Over come & # 39; and another fan wrote: & # 39; This is so amazing, even one needs to look and listen & # 39 ;.

Another commenter wrote: & # 39; @tonibraxton TRUST, your people APPRECIATE you using your platform to highlight the beautiful souls we have lost to systemic police brutality … THANK YOU! & # 39; And a follower said: 'No one screams so loud for them, where is he? their recognition, we not only need to fight for black men but also for black women & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Someone else posted, "This brings tears to my eyes." It won't stop until it stops teaching. That is a fact, because a child does not see color. PRAY for all of us. "

Another commenter said: & # 39; Wow, you have a great voice, you should go to America, you have a talent show or American Idol & # 39 ;, and a follower posted this: & # 39; All I can do is cry and pray that we learn that it is NOT 4US time to DIVIDE It is where we all come together and develop it!

In other news, Toni's sister Tamar recently praised her publicly on social media.



